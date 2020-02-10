World Tour event series reveals new renewable energies partnership

New multi-genre event series World Tour has announced AgBioEn as its first sponsor.

Apollo World Touring and Westbrook are co-producing World Tour kicks off in Melbourne, Australia on March 14, with Robbie Williams set to play an exclusive headline set

The deal with AgBioEn – a carbon neutral, renewable energy and fuel company – is worth $200 million US dollars over five years. Live music agent and promoter John Giddings is the global lead promoter for World Tour, which stops in Montreal, Berlin, Milan, Seoul, Taipei, Osaka and Miami. More acts are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Paul Morrison, chairman and co-founder, Apollo World Touring said: “Our exciting partnership announcement with AgBioEn heralds time for change. The team are 100% solutions based and literally growing green energy! Today we are announcing phase one of this substantial partnership with details of phase two to follow, as we weave AgBioEn into Jada and Will’s super creative team at Westbrook in LA and announce our global media partners that will amplify our content formats.”

We are laying the foundations for building better futures through pop culture Becky Artmonsky, Apollo World Touring

Charles Hunting, chairman of AgBioEn said: “AgBioEn is incredibly excited to announce our global partnership with World Tour, which will enable us to use this unique entertainment platform as a force for good. We want to shine a light on the powerful innovations that can deliver huge benefits – both socially and environmentally – as we transition to a climate friendly future. This partnership will help us build momentum around the deployment of these technologies, which is an urgent priority if the global economy is to get on track for a net carbon zero future. This is the power of entertainment coming together with the power of innovation to help transform the world.”

Jesse Uram, VP of business development, Westbrook Inc commented: “Our intention with World Tour was always more than just creating amazing live events. We are building a connected global platform to inspire meaningful change through content, stories, and experiences. With Charles and this incredible partnership with AgBioEn, we are laying the foundations of a long term, sustained mechanism for building better futures through impactful pop culture.”

Becky Artmonsky, co-founder of Apollo World Touring added: “World Tour has been built as a global branded content platform designed to unite passionate music fans across the globe, much in the same way we see sporting fans come together and connect. The scale and structure of our partnership with AgBioEn is transformational for the entertainment business, creating a step change towards a purpose driven commercial model that we believe will both deliver from a business perspective and have very real social impact. We have amazing conversations already underway with other global brand partners and host cities who want to join the conversation and look forward to bringing more on board!”