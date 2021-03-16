X-ray Touring's Sally Dunstone joins Primary Talent International

Sally Dunstone has joined Primary Talent International as a concerts agent effective immediately.

The appointment was announced today by Matt Bates, director, Primary Talent International and ICM Partners head of international/Europe. Dunstone will work alongside Bates and the Primary team in London.

Dunstone joins Primary from X-ray Touring, which she joined in 2014. She is taking her roster of artists including Grammy-nominated Jack Harlow, as well as 2021 BRIT Awards Rising Star Nominee Rina Sawayama, Kelly Lee Owens, Places+Faces, Maxo Kream, Lancey Foux and more.

“Sally is an agent I have admired and wanted to work with for a long time. She has an exciting contemporary roster of clients and has a huge future ahead of her,” said Bates. “We are thrilled to welcome her into the ICM/ Primary family.”

“We are very excited to be welcoming Sally into the Primary Talent International family,” said Primary Talent managing director Peter Elliott.

“What ICM and Primary have put together over the past year has not gone unnoticed in the concerts world and I am excited to join the team with my talented roster of artists and keep the momentum going,” said Sally Dunstone.

Prior to X-ray Touring, Dunstone worked at Live Nation.

Primary Talent International joined forces with ICM Partners in March 2020 and Matt Bates was named head of international/Europe of the combined entities in February 2021.