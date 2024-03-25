YolanDa Brown breaks Kickstarter record with Soul Mama venue

YolanDa Brown OBE DL and music manager Adetokunbo “T” Oyelola have been honoured with a Guinness World Records title for the most money pledged worldwide for a Kickstarter restaurant project, having raised a record-breaking £248,148 for their music venue and restaurant Soul Mama.

In an annual report from Music Venue Trust, the charity found that 125 spaces permanently closed to live music in 2023. Soul Mama, Brown’s new Lonon-based grassroots music venue and restaurant aims to bring new opportunities to independent artists and create more diversity in the space of venue ownership.

“In setting a Guinness World Records title, Soul Mama didn't just secure funds, we wove a tapestry of dreams shared by thousands,” said Brown. “A testament to what we can achieve when we unite and believe. This record is not just a number, it's a promise to fill every visit with laughter, comfort and a sense of belonging. At Soul Mama, we're more than a music venue and restaurant, we're a home for believers who see the world not just as it is, but as it could be, full of joy, connection and shared moments that linger in the heart long after the night ends. A big thank you to everyone who supported us so far and the new people who will discover us along our journey and jump on the Soul Mama Train."

Night Czar Amy Lamé commented: “We’re really excited to see Soul Mama open later this year, adding another fantastic music venue and restaurant to the streets of London. YolanDa’s work to source funding through Kickstarter is an amazing achievement and we look forward to further supporting her and the team as we build a better London for all.”

Craig Glenday, editor in chief at Guinness World Records, said: "This is an astonishing achievement, and a testament to the passion, drive and determination it takes to make a game-changing project like Soul Mama come to fruition. And how exciting that this is just the start for this ambitious fusion of food, music and culture, I can't wait to see what happens next!”

"What we've seen YolanDa Brown and T Oyelola achieve with their Kickstarter project is a perfect example of what we want for every creator that comes to our platform: to be brave enough to pursue a dream and in return, get the community, support and funds they need to bring that dream to life,” Kickstarter CEO, Everette Taylor added. “The Soul Mama project is now the highest funded restaurant project ever on Kickstarter, which is an incredible feat. We want to see more creators of colour thrive on the platform and I’m hoping the success of these two incredible entrepreneurs will inspire creators of colour and creators in the food-restaurant space to chase their dreams."

