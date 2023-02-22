YolanDa Brown, Debbie Gayle, Vanessa Bosåen and more to appear at Abbey Road's Equalise Festival

YolanDa Brown, Debbie Gayle, Vanessa Bosåen and more will be appearing at Abbey Road Studios' Equalise Festival this year, which returns on March 4 just in time for International Women’s Day.

Throughout the festival there will be panel talks and workshops with leaders across the music industry including BPI chair YolanDa Brown OBE DL, LiveSource co-founder & director Debbie Gayle, Olivia Edwards-Allen (manager for Cat Burns and Debbie) and Decca’s senior head of A&R Rachel Holmberg, among many others.

Those hosting panel talks during the Equalise include Radio X & Classic Rock’s Sunta Templeton, Scala Radio’s Jenny Nelson, Abbey Road Institute’s Hannah Fitzgerald, Abbey Road Red Board member & Virgin Music UK president Vanessa Bosåen and Abbey Road mastering engineer Christian Wright.

Since launching in March 2020 to support women beginning their career in music, Equalise has explored careers in film scoring, A&R, songwriting and getting started as an artist. This year in particular sees the festival embrace new themes including music technology.

Tickets will be free and available via ballot, while the event will also be livestreamed on Abbey Road’s YouTube channel.

“Inspiring and empowering future generations of music and production talent is an ongoing commitment at Abbey Road, with our Equalise and Amplify programmes well established within the calendar,” said Mark Robertson, head of brand & communications at Abbey Road Studios. “Getting more women into a wide variety of roles within the music industry remains vitally important so it’s hugely rewarding to witness the value of these sessions, from the audience’s hunger for insights and advice to forging new connections and friendships with those on a similar path.”