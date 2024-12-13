Yungblud and AEG Presents to bring back Bludfest in summer 2025

Yungblud has confirmed that his Bludfest festival will return for its second year.

Staged in partnership with promoter AEG Presents at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes, the festival will take place on June 21, 2025.

The confirmed line-up so far includes headliner Yungblud, as well as Chase Atlantic, Blackbear, Denzel Curry and Rachel Chinouriri, who will headline the second stage. Other acts include JXDN, Peach PRC, Luvcat, Masterpeace and Cliffords.

Lee Laborde, AEG Presents senior vice president, said: “We’re thrilled and honoured to be partnering with Yungblud once again to bring Bludfest back in 2025! The inaugural edition was just the beginning — we’re eager to create an even bigger and better experience for the fans. Bludfest is a vital, inclusive event designed to make live music accessible to everyone. Yungblud has curated an exceptional line-up featuring some of today’s most exciting artists. We can’t wait to see everyone at Bludfest Year Two!”

Bludfest was launched this year as an affordable, fan-friendly event with tickets priced under £50 (excluding fees). That price will increase to £65 for the 2025 edition.

The music, arts and lifestyle festival was billed as a “righteous alternative to rising ticket prices and homogeneous line-ups”, featuring an eclectic range of talent.

Speaking in his Music Week cover story earlier this year, Yungblud said: “I see the price of big artists at the minute and I think it’s bullshit [The Cure’s] Robert Smith was a massive inspiration last year, because he called it out in America, and I was like, ‘Right, sick, I’m doing it.’ A lot of the fucking industry don’t really like us. A lot of the critics in the UK don’t really like me. My fanbase is all I’ve got and we get each other, so all I want to do is put them first. And I want to fucking play to them."

Yungblud took to social media at the weekend to share a trailer for the festival, highlighting key moments from its debut event this year.

The first year of Bludfest was attended by 30,000 fans and featured an 11-act line-up including Lil Yachty, Soft Play and The Damned.

Yungblud said: “What we created this year was unimaginable. You start an idea inside your head and you never believe it will come true but then it does all because of the fucking people and the fundamental idea that we all just wanna be together. This wasn’t just a show, we built a fucking world.”

The Polydor-signed artist said that the follow-up event will be “a little bit bigger and a little bit better”.

Last year’s event did face complaints over the length of queues in the hot weather. At the time, promoter AEG Presents apologised to fans who experienced delays and said the wait was down to "heightened security measures".

The fan pre-sale for Bludfest Year Two will take place on Monday, December 16 at 10am. The TikTok pre-sale is on December 17 at 10am, and general onsite tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 18 at 10am.

Tickets are sold via the Bludfest site and AEG Presents in the UK.

PHOTO: Tom Pallant