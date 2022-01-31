'22 steps forward: Industry leaders reveal their hopes for 2022 - Pt 3

It's time for the third part of Music Week's series of music industry hopes for the year ahead, and this instalment kicks off with revered executive Jackie Davidson, who is calling for more diversity and inclusion in the business.

Read on to find out what star songwriter and Girls I Rate founder Carla Marie Williams, Warner Chappell's Shani Gonzales, Sony Music Publishing's David Ventura and more are wishing for in 2022. Catch up on parts 1 and 2, and look out for more very soon...

Jackie Davidson, founder, JD Management: “It would be incredible in 2022 to see the major record labels, publishers and DSP’s continue to be active in pushing diversity and inclusion within their staff. Breaking that glass ceiling is and should be a major priority, identifying and training diverse employees for head of departments, president roles and up to board level roles is a must. It would be amazing to see songwriters get a better share of streaming income and the adopting a standard practice of giving them them points on records the same as the producers receive. After all song is King.”

Carla Marie Williams, founder, Girls I Rate/songwriter: “That GIR gets the support and funding it needs to excel allowing us to propel to our full potential. I also can’t wait to get back to America to finish what I started.”

Shani Gonzales, MD, Warner Chappell UK: “More people in positions that reflect the diversity of the music and artist we are all listening to!”

David Ventura, co-MD, Sony Music Publishing: “Live music to be fully back again, everywhere in the world.”

Aled Haydn Jones, head of BBC Radio 1: “That the radio industry works closer together to ensure younger audiences get what they want from us, and that the music industry continues to work closer with us to achieve global success for new UK artists.”

Sukhraj Johal, GM, Warner Records: “For all three major labels to address the gender and ethnicity representation and pay gap.”

Merck Mercuriadis, founder/CEO, Hipgnosis Songs: “That we will make further inroads in changing the paradigms that don’t recognize the songwriter’s value and remunerate them properly. The songwriters deserve it!”

Sheniece Charway, artist relations manager, YouTube Music: “I hope that we continue to support all the organisations and initiatives that were born as a result of the death of George Floyd. I hope that we can have more historic moments that we can all celebrate together.”

Crispin Hunt, chair, The Ivors Academy: “That we take meaningful steps towards an ethical industry which takes its responsibilities to care for people and the planet seriously. We cannot tolerate bullying, harassment and discrimination; toxic work cultures; coercive contracts and corporate greed. We cannot shrug and say that change isn’t possible or it’s too difficult or complicated, because change is coming. We are living at a volatile intersection between the digital industrial revolution and a digitally empowered political revolution.Lockdown allowed the world to re-evaluate its relationship with music, the world now wants Music Business to re-evaluate its relationship with Music”s Makers. It’s time to reform.”

Ed Howard, co-president, Atlantic Records UK: “That we continue in the positive direction of greater inclusion, diversity and mutual understanding.”

Zena White, MD Partisan: “I hope that as music's value to financiers continues to grow, we are able to prioritise the health and wellbeing of the artists at the centre of it all. In parallel, I hope we will be encouraging artists to learn better how to trade with their own rights.”

Alex Boateng, Co-President, 0207 Def Jam: “Less Zooms! More quality music.”

Cassandra Gracey, president, 4th Floor Creative: “As a business we need to support our female artists and break more female artists. I will certainly do my bit. I also hope to have loads of fun, go to loads more gigs, festivals and get to enjoy all the reasons we entered the music business in the first place... and ideally far less Teams calls.”

Rob Pascoe, managing director, Motown UK: “That the live music industry makes a full return to form.”

Helen Smith, executive chair, IMPALA: “Digital services trialling the recommendations in our streaming plan to change how revenues are allocated, seeing the European Commission clarify its copyright law to avoid the transfer of millions to countries that don’t have performance rights like the USA, being able to track and reduce our carbon footprint.”

Seani B, DJ, BBC Radio 1Xtra: “My hope for the industry in 2022 is to see my colleagues and co-workers getting back to work fully the way we have been used to doing it. In my opinion we have been the last to be thought about and even though many of us are back to work, this comes with massive restrictions, so much red tape and the invisible threat to our well being. Unfortunately some of our friends have not been able to weather the storm to see this through, and this storm hasn't moved on yet so there may be more casualties!”

Samantha Moy, head of BBC Radio 6 Music: “That there’s enough room for all voices. 50% of the music we play on daytime is by women, so my big hope is that we aren’t the only radio station doing this next year.”