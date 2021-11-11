Your site will load in 16 seconds
40 songwriters and composers elected to members Senate at The Ivors Academy

November 11th 2021 at 5:58PM
40 songwriters and composers have been elected to members Senate at The Ivors Academy, where they will be representing members’ views.  

The newly elected music creators work across a wide range of genres, including classical, grime, jazz, games, film and TV, theatre and musicals, pop, rock, sound art and electronic music.

The Academy’s Equalities plan targets have all been achieved, with 50% of the senators identifying as female (up 13% from the last election in 2018), 40% Black, Asian and minority ethnic (up 32% from 2018) and 13% declaring a disability. This is also the first time that the Academy collected details about geographic location, LGBTWI+, schooling, and religious beliefs in order to provide a more comprehensive picture of diversity on the panel. 

In their roles, senators will be involved in Committees and Advisory Group, and meet four times a year to ask questions of the Board and CEO. The aim of the Members Senate is to focus on members’ views, and forms part of a set of governance reforms voted on by 83% of members at this year’s AGM. 

The election has confirmed five of the 12 vacant positions on the Board and will be filling remaining roles over the coming weeks. 

“We are thrilled at the outcomes of this election,” said Graham Davies, CEO of The Ivors Academy. “The level of engagement and diversity of candidates has increased significantly on past years and is the result of the commitment we made to equality, diversity and inclusion back in 2019. Our thanks to all the members who have given their time and wisdom to us over the last three years. And to every songwriter and composer that put themselves forward in this election, thank you for helping us build a stronger and more diverse Academy. Together we will continue to raise our voice and put music creators centre stage.”

Current members of the Senate:  

Mat Andasun, multi-instrumental performer and media composer    
Iain Archer, songwriter, composer, producer, artist and guitarist      
Lorne Balfe, media composer 
Justine Barker, media composer        
Claire Batchelor, media composer, songwriter and musician
Fiona Bevan, songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist    
Alexander Campkin, classical composer       
Lloyd Coleman, composer, clarinettist and broadcaster        
Catherine Anne Davies, songwriter and producer     
Nainita Desai, media composer         
Rebecca Ferguson, singer-songwriter           
Mark Gordon, media composer          
Jake Gosling, producer, songwriter, remixer, label manager and publisher         
Tom Gray, songwriter, artist, composer and campaigner      
Thomas Hewitt-Jones, media and classical composer          
Crispin Hunt, songwriter and record producer           
Marlon James-Edwards, songwriter, producer and teacher
Jin Jin, songwriter       
Melpomeni Kermanidou, composer and artist           
Daniel Kidane, classical composer     
Anna Phoebe McElligott, composer and violinist
Anna Neale, artist, songwriter, composer, engineer and producer   
Sandy Nuttgens, TV composer          
Bankey Ojo, media composer and sound designer   
Hannah Peel, artist, composer, producer and broadcaster   
Lynne Plowman, classical composer 
Karine Polwart, folk artist, spoken-word performer and theatre-maker            
Ailís Ní Ríain, classical composer      
Orphy Robinson MBE, composer and multi-instrumentalist
Kevin Sargent, multi-instrumentalist media composer           
Emily Saunders, artist, songwriter and producer       
Nitin Sawhney CBE, producer, songwriter, composer and artist
Mika Sellens, songwriter and producer          
Cassell The Beatmaker, producer, songwriter and drummer            
Hannah V, songwriter, producer and artist    
Martyn Ware, songwriter, producer, artist and lecturer          
Imogen Williams, singer-songwriter and artist           
Hope Winter, singer-songwriter and musician           
Ayanna Witter-Johnson, singer, songwriter and cellist          
Jason Yarde, composer and saxophonist      

 

 



