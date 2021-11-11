40 songwriters and composers elected to members Senate at The Ivors Academy

40 songwriters and composers have been elected to members Senate at The Ivors Academy, where they will be representing members’ views.

The newly elected music creators work across a wide range of genres, including classical, grime, jazz, games, film and TV, theatre and musicals, pop, rock, sound art and electronic music.

The Academy’s Equalities plan targets have all been achieved, with 50% of the senators identifying as female (up 13% from the last election in 2018), 40% Black, Asian and minority ethnic (up 32% from 2018) and 13% declaring a disability. This is also the first time that the Academy collected details about geographic location, LGBTWI+, schooling, and religious beliefs in order to provide a more comprehensive picture of diversity on the panel.

In their roles, senators will be involved in Committees and Advisory Group, and meet four times a year to ask questions of the Board and CEO. The aim of the Members Senate is to focus on members’ views, and forms part of a set of governance reforms voted on by 83% of members at this year’s AGM.

The election has confirmed five of the 12 vacant positions on the Board and will be filling remaining roles over the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled at the outcomes of this election,” said Graham Davies, CEO of The Ivors Academy. “The level of engagement and diversity of candidates has increased significantly on past years and is the result of the commitment we made to equality, diversity and inclusion back in 2019. Our thanks to all the members who have given their time and wisdom to us over the last three years. And to every songwriter and composer that put themselves forward in this election, thank you for helping us build a stronger and more diverse Academy. Together we will continue to raise our voice and put music creators centre stage.”

Current members of the Senate:

Mat Andasun, multi-instrumental performer and media composer

Iain Archer, songwriter, composer, producer, artist and guitarist

Lorne Balfe, media composer

Justine Barker, media composer

Claire Batchelor, media composer, songwriter and musician

Fiona Bevan, songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist

Alexander Campkin, classical composer

Lloyd Coleman, composer, clarinettist and broadcaster

Catherine Anne Davies, songwriter and producer

Nainita Desai, media composer

Rebecca Ferguson, singer-songwriter

Mark Gordon, media composer

Jake Gosling, producer, songwriter, remixer, label manager and publisher

Tom Gray, songwriter, artist, composer and campaigner

Thomas Hewitt-Jones, media and classical composer

Crispin Hunt, songwriter and record producer

Marlon James-Edwards, songwriter, producer and teacher

Jin Jin, songwriter

Melpomeni Kermanidou, composer and artist

Daniel Kidane, classical composer

Anna Phoebe McElligott, composer and violinist

Anna Neale, artist, songwriter, composer, engineer and producer

Sandy Nuttgens, TV composer

Bankey Ojo, media composer and sound designer

Hannah Peel, artist, composer, producer and broadcaster

Lynne Plowman, classical composer

Karine Polwart, folk artist, spoken-word performer and theatre-maker

Ailís Ní Ríain, classical composer

Orphy Robinson MBE, composer and multi-instrumentalist

Kevin Sargent, multi-instrumentalist media composer

Emily Saunders, artist, songwriter and producer

Nitin Sawhney CBE, producer, songwriter, composer and artist

Mika Sellens, songwriter and producer

Cassell The Beatmaker, producer, songwriter and drummer

Hannah V, songwriter, producer and artist

Martyn Ware, songwriter, producer, artist and lecturer

Imogen Williams, singer-songwriter and artist

Hope Winter, singer-songwriter and musician

Ayanna Witter-Johnson, singer, songwriter and cellist

Jason Yarde, composer and saxophonist