Alejandro Reglero to lead Saban Music Latin

Saban Music Group has appointed Alejandro Reglero to lead the newly established Saban Music Latin, as the entertainment company looks to expand into the Latin music market.

Reglero joins from Sony Music US Latin, where he served as vice president of A&R, and worked with artists including Enrique Iglesias, Mau & Ricky, Camilo and Jennifer Lopez among others.

The group's CEO, Gustavo Lopez, said: "At Saban Music Group, we are driven by artist development, first and foremost. It is important for us to strengthen our team with the industry's best, and Alejandro is exactly that. Alejandro checked all of those boxes and then some."

Reglero added: "I have the same spirit and enthusiasm for discovering and cultivating new artists that Haim Saban, Gus, and the entire SMG team do. I am honored to join Gus and Haim on this pivotal move in my career to continue to bolster the SMG brand. I understand the vision Saban Music Group has for the future, and it aligns with my own. We're focused on A&R and willing to help artists accomplish their goals by providing as many tools as possible to ensure success worldwide. I look forward to getting started."

SMG was founded in 2019 by Haim Saban, chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group.