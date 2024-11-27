Alex Zinovieff and Seb Kemble launch Always Management

Alex Zinovieff and Seb Kemble have announced the launch of Always Management.

The pair have joined forces after previously serving at companies including Empire Artist Management and Yucatan Records & Management. Their new business was founded this year, with the pair combining their existing rosters and hiring a team including Sequoia Ziff as head of creative.

The Always Management roster includes Blanco White, Flyte, Winnie Raeder and more, while the company outlines a proactive approach to mental health and sustainability among its top priorities.

There is nothing more thrilling than working with artists to bring as large an audience to the art as possible Alex Zinovieff

Alex Zinovieff said: “We want to help our artists build careers that will have a meaningful and long-term impact on culture. And make their business really work. It’s a wonderful time to be an artist, and it’s a damn hard time to be one too. I think Seb and I have done well at creating businesses for people in a competitive market. But doing any of this at the expense of the fun of it, and happiness of the artists is no good. So we are considered and thoughtful with how our plans will affect the people we’re working with. Success comes from great partnership, and there is nothing more thrilling than working closely with artists, and to help with a long-term strategy to bring as large an audience to the art as possible.”

We share a vision for artist empowerment and progressive deal structures Seb Kemble

Kemble added: “It is so exciting to be working with Alex and combining our experiences across a varied roster. We share a vision for artist empowerment and progressive deal structures. Merging has enabled us to build out the essential wider support structure around our artists, including an in-house creative director in Sequoia Ziff, plus Jamie Glass and Rosie Goddard, who are brilliant digital marketers and day-to-day managers. Given the increased pressure on management companies and artists this wider team has been game changing.”

Pictured above (L-R): Rosie Goddard, Alex Zinovieff, Seb Kemble, Sequoia Ziff & Jamie Glass