Amy Frenchum joins Blue Raincoat Artists

Blue Raincoat Artists has appointed Amy Frenchum to its growing artist management team.

Frenchum, who currently manages Ezra Collective and Yazmin Lacey, will be based in the company’s London offices.

She previously worked with Zita McHugh at Z Management. Frenchum later joined Gilles Peterson’s Brownswood Recordings as events & special projects manager and oversaw Future Bubblers, the talent discovery and development programme nurturing future artists & industry candidates in tandem.

In 2017, she moved into artist management and has guided the careers of Ezra Collective for six years. She also manages Yazmin Lacey, who released her debut album Voice Notes in March.

Blue Raincoat Music was launched in 2014 and now has numerous artist management, music publishing & recording interests. It is part of the Reservoir group of companies.

Blue Raincoat Artists, the company’s artist management division, represents a wide range of acts including Arlo Parks, Nova Twins, Skunk Anansie, The Mysterines, Cigarettes After Sex, and Phoebe Bridgers, among others.

An Ezra Collective show is a totally joyous, uplifting and euphoric musical experience Jeremy Lascelles

Jeremy Lascelles, co-founder & CEO of Blue Raincoat Artists, said: “I am thrilled that Amy is joining us at Blue Raincoat Artists. I have been incredibly impressed by how she has managed Ezra Collective's career up to this point. Anyone who has caught them live recently will know that an Ezra show is a totally joyous, uplifting and euphoric musical experience - everyone leaves with the biggest smile on their face you could imagine! They are poised for an extraordinary next phase of their career. There is a lot of love out there for Yazmin as well; her easy graceful vocal style marks her out as a star for the future.”

Amy Frenchum said: “Having operated on my own as an artist manager for the last six years, I am delighted to have joined the amazing team at Blue Raincoat Artists. It can sometimes be a lonely and isolating existence when you are working solo, so having the backing, support and infrastructure of this great company will help both my development as a manager and the careers of the artists I represent.”