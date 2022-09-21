Anna Gregorek joins UTA as senior director of music brand partnerships

UTA has announced that Anna Gregorek will join the agency as senior director of music brand partnerships (MBP), a newly created position.

She will lead the UK brand business for UTA’s MBP division and will report to Alisann Blood and Toni Wallace, co-heads of global music brand partnerships at the company.

Prior to joining UTA, Gregorek served as a music commercial director at YMU Group and led brand partnerships and strategy for all management artists including Years & Years, Take That, Steve Aoki, Clean Bandit and MNEK.

Blood and Wallace said: “As we continue to expand our international footprint, Anna will be an incredible asset to our team and we’re thrilled to welcome her to UTA. She’s well respected within the industry and has extensive experience in pairing artists with European and global brands.”

In the past year, UTA has grown its UK marketing presence with the acquisition of leading strategic advisory firm MediaLink and new hires in the music brand partnership division with Irene Agbontaen and Sean Hendrie, and additional hires in the endorsements and voiceover division. The company also acquired literary and talent agency Curtis Brown Group and US-based software and data analytics company MediaHound.

Co-founded in 1991 by CEO Jeremy Zimmer, UTA represents talent across music, TV, film, sports, digital media, publishing, podcasts, and more. It also provides advisory and marketing services to leading global brands.