Applications are open for EMMA mentorship scheme

Applications are now open for the European Music Managers Mentorship Activation (EMMMA).

EMMA is the first-ever European-wide mentorship programme of its kind, and invites managers based in Europe who have at least one year of experience to apply by midnight on February 2.

Led by the MMF Finland with support from Creative Europe and YouTube Music, the programme was devised by the European Music Managers Alliance and unveiled at Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg last year.

Successful entrants will participare in a year-long mentorship scheme. Confirmed mentors include Jussi Hautala (Result Entertainment Management, Finland), Ellie Giles (Step Music Management, UK), Ania Kasperek (Chimes Agency, Poland/Sweden), Jérémie Charbonnel (Junzi Arts, France), David Manders (Liquid Management, UK), Dita Kleman (Rec Sthlm, Sweden) and Joan Vich Montaner (Ground Control, Spain).

David Mogendorff, head of artist relations, YouTube Music EMEA said: “At YouTube Music, we believe passionately in the power of mentorship and supporting the next wave of music management talent. We’re excited to partner with the European Music Managers Alliance to help leaders hone their skills, build networks across Europe, as they build businesses that are instrumental in bringing European talent to the world’s stage.”

I look forward to offering support to help European managers step up to where they want to be Ellie Giles, Step Music Management

Ellie Giles said: “I am super excited to be part of EMMMA, and I look forward to offering support to help European managers step up to where they want to be. Building bridges across Europe can only be a good thing right now. In the words of Margaret Fuller, 'If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it'.”

Ania Kasperek commented: “I’m very excited and humbled to be joining EMMA’s Music Managers Mentorship programme as a mentor. In the ever-changing music industry two things are always constant: peer-to-peer support and your network. I’m as eager to share my experiences with participants as I am to learn from them.”

David Manders said: “The music industry has been a significant part of my life for many years, it’s given me a career in a job that is continually challenging but I love. I would never have been able to achieve this without the help and support of many great mentors over the years sharing their experience and knowledge with me. I couldn’t be more pleased to be doing this myself with people that will be the future of our industry. It’s crucial that artists have the right support from knowledgeable management in what is a turbulent and ever-changing industry where the artist has a lot more control over their rights than they did in the past.”

Dita Kleman of RecSthlm and board member of MMF Sweden added: "I look forward to sharing experiences with talents in the music management industry and to being part of a larger network through EMMA’s mentorship programme this year. My hope is that it will contribute to a more open, developing, sustainable and diversified industry."