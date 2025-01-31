Applications open for MMF & YouTube Music's 2025 Accelerator Programme

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) and YouTube Music have opened applications for the seventh year of the Accelerator Programme for music managers.

Initial submissions can be made by video with a deadline of Monday, March 3, 2025. Full application details are available here.

Launched in 2019, the Accelerator Programme was developed in order to help independent artist, songwriter, DJ and producer managers build greater commercial sustainability.

Independent music managers continue to face significant financial and structural challenges to developing a business. According to MMF research, 61% of managers continue to supplement their earnings with other external work.

The Accelerator programme offers a combination of financial and educational support for a new cohort of managers each year. It provides them with grant funding (up to £12,000 will be available in 2025 for each successful applicant) as well as expert-led training on all aspects of the modern music business.

It has the backing of YouTube Music, as well as long-term partners PPL, Arts Council England and the Scottish Music Industry Association.

Accelerator has also developed a peer-to-peer network, where managers from different backgrounds can share experiences, information and advice.

Since 2019, 133 individuals have completed the programme – with 90% still operating as music managers and continuing to build careers for talent from the UK and overseas.

Some of the artists, songwriters and producers represented by Accelerator alumni including Joy Crookes, Shygirl, Wes Nelson, PinkPantheress, Joy Anonymous, Enny, Nippa, Joesef, Dry Cleaning, YolanDa Brown OBE, Absolute x Dot Major, Ren, Porridge Radio, Skinny Living, Baltra, Bimini and Caskets.

Accelerator has also enabled the MMF to expand the support of managers across the UK. Of the 18 managers who took part in 2024’s programme, eight are based in London, with the others situated across many towns and cities, including Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Durham, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and Motherwell.

2024’s participants have reported an average 18% increase in their year-on-year earnings.

Tobi Mwa, manager of Nippa, who was among 2024’s cohort, said: “The Accelerator was a great experience, providing access to invaluable resources and insights essential for building a sustainable business. Through the programme, my network expanded significantly, and the knowledge gained has directly contributed to our long-term growth. I’d highly recommend any manager to apply for the 2025 programme to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

Aimmi Dunsmuir, Machina Management, who was also on 2024’s programme, said: “Accelerator has been invaluable, equipping me with the tools, insights, and community to grow as a manager over the past year. With the support of MMF and YouTube Music, I’ve expanded my roster and launched my own label – an ambition I’ve held for a long time. I’d encourage any manager looking to take their career to the next level to apply, as the programme provides the guidance and opportunities needed to build an impactful future in the music industry. Its future sustainability is vital to ensuring upcoming talent in our industry has the support needed to thrive.”

Martha Cleary, Glow Artists, another Accelerator 2024 participant, added: “Having started Glow Artists as an independent manager in 2023, I'm not sure where I'd be without the Accelerator Programme. The training, business insights and the industry connections have been invaluable. Most of all, the support and encouragement offered by the MMF’s Paul Bonham, Laura Erinle and Annabella Coldrick is so appreciated. I have new friends amongst my fellow Accelerators, and my strategy is much more focused moving forward.”

Accelerator provides the leaders of tomorrow with much-needed support, as well as access to a vibrant peer-to-peer network Paul Bonham

Paul Bonham, MMF, professional development director, said “It’s no great secret that the current music industry is a ball of confusion and a tsunami of opportunities – or that managers are increasingly expected to solve its challenges on behalf of their clients. But while it’s exciting being at the epicentre, the pressures can be overwhelming and the role can be isolating.

“Accelerator is part of the MMF’s antidote to these challenges, providing the leaders of tomorrow with much-needed support, as well as access to a vibrant peer-to-peer network. We’re incredibly grateful to have the continued support of YouTube Music, PPL, Arts Council England and the Scottish Music Industry Association that enables us to deliver this career-boosting programme that benefits all in the industry. ”

Maddy Smith, artist partnership, YouTube Music, said: “For the seventh year, we're thrilled to support the Accelerator Programme. Our partnership with the MMF on this initiative has been one of our most fruitful and rewarding collaborations and every year we are excited to work closely with a new group of managers to help them navigate the ever evolving challenges of music management. We love the sense of community, innovation and diversity that is central to the Accelerator Programme and we as the music team at YouTube are proud to be supporting the next generation of talent.”

Peter Leathem OBE, CEO of PPL, said: "We are delighted to be supporting the Accelerator Programme for Music Managers once again. Managers regularly put their artists careers and development first but they also need the infrastructure in place for their own development so they can support their clients to the best of their ability. The programme enables managers to collaborate and learn from their peers, as well as hear from a range of industry experts on key areas so they can build sustainable and healthy careers for themselves and the talent they represent."