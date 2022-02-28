Arlo Parks' management firm Beatnik Creative aligns with Blue Raincoat Artists

Blue Raincoat Artists, the management wing of the Blue Raincoat Music Group, has partnered with award-winning manager Ali Raymond and his company Beatnik Creative.

The Beatnik roster includes award-winning artist and poet Arlo Parks, who now joins Blue Raincoat Artists following the agreement to bring the firm under the management wing of the Blue Raincoat Group.

Ali Raymond has managed Arlo Parks since the very start of her career and won the Artist & Manager Awards Breakthrough Manager award in 2021.

Parks’ 2021 debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams received two nominations for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album at this year’s Grammys. She has won the BRIT Award for Best New Artist, received the 2021 Mercury Prize for album of the year and won the BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year Award.

Collapsed In Sunbeams, which was released by Transgressive in partnership with PIAS, has sales to date of 62,996, according to the Official Charts Company.

Also on the Beatnik Creative roster is up-and-coming artist Miso Extra, who was recently announced as one of The Great Escape’s first 50 artists for 2022.

Jeremy Lascelles, CEO Blue Raincoat Music Group, said: “Ali is one of the brightest of the new generation of British managers. We clicked instantly when we first met him and found that we had so many shared values. He will be a fantastic addition to our team.

“And of course, he brings with him the incomparable Arlo Parks. Much praise has - rightly - been bestowed on her seminal album Collapsed in Sunbeams, but what excites me is that I believe she is just at the start of what is going to be a long and brilliant career. Her talent, her artistry and her natural charisma are a force to be reckoned with. It’s an honour to be able to welcome her and Ali into the Blue Raincoat family.”

Ali Raymond said: “I’ve been an independent manager for 10 years but meeting Jeremy and Robin [Robin Millar, chairman Blue Raincoat Group] made the decision to join a bigger family an easy choice. Their wealth of experience is something I truly admire and discovering their shared values felt like we had known each other for years.

“You add to that a brilliant sense of ambition, integrity and passion for artist development, it feels like a winning combination. I’m very excited to join a dynamic family of fantastic managers and artists. It’s a new chapter for Beatnik and Blue Raincoat. The sky’s the limit.”