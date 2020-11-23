Artist management duo launch Spike agency

Managers David De Valera and Marcus O’Sullivan have formed artist management and music consultancy agency Spike.

The Irish duo, who boast a combined 30 years of music industry experience, will implement a "distinctive new business model for artist management", and are aiming to empower artists to retain closer control and ownership of their work.

The game has changed and artists now want and deserve much closer control of their music and how it's released David De Valera, Spike

“The game has changed and artists now want and deserve much closer control of their music and how it’s released," said De Valera. "With Spike we’re giving our artists the tools to maintain that control and to flourish. The time from music creation to music release is minimal, because we provide everything the artist needs in house. We see this as a unique approach to artist development. From digital strategy to web development and content creation, we’re removing the barriers so our artists can move faster.”

Spike will be fully integrated with the pair's digital marketing agency Circulate, which has worked with global brands such as Universal Music and Sony, in addition to artists including Steve Angello, The Blessed Madonna and Jonas Blue.

Co-founder O’Sullivan said: “For standard management companies around the world, digital strategy and everything that goes with it is a last minute tick the box exercise. This is a dated approach and shows a lack of understanding of both the artist's mindset and priorities in 2020. Aside from the conventional management services, this means brand development, digital strategy, social media management and advertising all provided by our 14-strong team."

The agency, which will be based between their original base in Dublin and their recently established office in Amsterdam/London, will also utilise long-term partnerships in gaming, television, film and consumer goods to the benefit of their multi-genre roster. A full roster announcement will follow in January 2021.

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, sign up to our digital edition here.