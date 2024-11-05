Artist & Manager Awards 2024 to posthumously recognise Sophie with Pioneer award

The Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and the Music Managers Forum (MMF) have revealed more awardees for the upcoming Artist & Manager Awards 2024.

The ceremony, which celebrates achievements across the artist and management community, returns to London’s Bloomsbury Big Top on the evening of Thursday, November 21. The host for the evening is BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Remi Burgz.

With the blessing of her family, the Pioneer award for 2024 is awarded posthumously to Sophie.

“A key architect of the hyperpop genre and widely recognised for her visionary and uncompromising production work, notably on the acclaimed Grammy-nominated album Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, as well as collaborations with artists including Madonna, Charli XCX, Vince Staples and Gaika, Sophie’s life and work continues to resonate and influence – this year, arguably more than ever,” said the FAC and MMF.

September 2024 saw the release of Sophie’s final self-titled album, created alongside her brother and longtime producer, Benny Long, and featuring collaborations with Kim Petras, Doss, Hannah Diamond, Bibi Bourelly and others.

The 2024 Originator Award will go to Cymande.

Formed in London by bassist Steve Scipio and guitarist Patrick Patterson in 1971, the band’s blend of funk, soul, reggae, calypso and jazz became a foundational influence on hip-hop.

Cymande cracked the US Top 200 and spent time touring in the country, supporting the likes of Al Green, Gerry Butler and sharing the bill with Edwin Starr, Kool and the Gang, Patti LaBelle and Ramsey Lewis.

Tracks such as Bra, Dove and The Message were later sampled by De La Soul, The Fugees, EPMD Gang Starr, MC Solaar, Masta Ace, De La Soul, Queen Latifah, soundtracking hip-hop’s golden age.

Following an initial reunion in 2006, all six core original band members contributed to a new album, A Simple Act Of Faith, in 2015.

Earlier this year, Cymande’s story was told on the on big screen for the first time in the UK (via BFI) and in cinemas around the world (via Abramorama) with Getting It Back: The Story Of Cymande (directed by award winning director Tim Mackenzie-Smith). The film debuted at SXSW in 2022 and has now travelled the world twice over. It continues to play in cinemas around the world globally.

With their catalogue re-released through Partisan Records last year, Cymande have just announced a new album (their first in almost 10 years), Renascence, via BMG on January 31, 2025. The new release features collaborations with Celine and Jazzie B. The first single from that album, Chasing An Empty Dream, had its first public airing on Craig Charles’ show on BBC 6 Music last month.

David Martin, CEO, Featured Artists Coalition & Annabella Coldrick, chief executive, MMF, said: “The metrics of success in music can often be difficult to quantify, but the lasting cultural impact of both these artists is undeniable.

“As a true pioneer, the productions Sophie created in her lifetime continue to resonate across 2024’s pop music landscape. Posthumous recognition is always bittersweet, but to have a final album released this year is a real gift – and proof positive of Sophie’s ongoing legacy.

“With the band preparing to release a highly-anticipated new album, the FAC and MMF are also honoured to recognise Cymande with our Originator Award. Now celebrated for their unique blend of styles and genres, the albums this group of South Londoners created in the early 1970s won immediate recognition over the Atlantic, before becoming a key building block in the foundation of hip hop.

“Great music is timeless, and we look forward to celebrating Cymande and Sophie’s work on November 21st. “

The MMF and FAC are also today unveiling the shortlist for Breakthrough Artist 2024.

Sponsored by TikTok, the winner of the award will be revealed at the ceremony on November 21.

Won last year by Nia Archives, the Breakthrough award recognises an artist who has enjoyed significant creative or commercial successes over the past 12 months.

Previous recipients include Beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama, Arlo Parks, Aitch and Mabel.

Artist & Manager Awards 2024 Breakthrough Artist shortlist, sponsored by TikTok:

• Artemas

• Barry Can't Swim

• Berlioz

• Jalen Ngonda

• Jazzy

• LeoStayTrill

• Myles Smith

• Rachel Chinouriri

• The Last Dinner Party

• Wasia Project

Toyin Mustapha, head of music partnerships at TikTok UK, Ireland and SSA, said: “As a platform that supports so many new and emerging artists to build careers in music, TikTok is proud to support the Breakthrough Artist category at the Artist & Manager Awards. It's a special event, recognising so many exceptional individuals in the industry as emerging artists and their teams work tirelessly to find success. We are privileged to celebrate the hard work and creativity that continues to drive the UK music industry forward.”

As previously announced, the 2024 Artist & Manager Awards will also recognise the long-term partnership between Pet Shop Boys and their manager Angela Becker (with an award sponsored by PPL), as well as the Artist & Manager Team of the Year – Chase & Status and Sophie Kennard.

TuneCore will be sponsoring this latter award.

Sarah Wilson, head of UK/IE/AU/NZ/CAN, TuneCore, said: “TuneCore are honoured to support the Artist & Manager Team of the Year, recognising the work between Sophie and Chase & Status. The partnership between artist and manager can take many forms, but when that relationship aligns there can be true alchemy. As the leading independent development platform for self-releasing artists, TuneCore can look at journeys like that of Sophie, Saul and Will and use that as a blueprint to help deliver incredible results that match the ambition of all parties when they have the dedication, talent and respect to reach sky high. Hearty congratulations.”

The Fan Champion Award will be received by Yungblud and his team at Special Projects Music.

The Breakthrough Manager shortlist, sponsored by Amazon Music, will feature 10 of the UK’s most exciting upcoming entrepreneurs.

