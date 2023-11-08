Artist & Manager Awards to honour Jorja Smith, Tinie Tempah, CMS Committee and TBFKA Easy Life

The Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and the Music Managers Forum (MMF) have revealed more names for the upcoming Artist & Manager Awards in association with BeatBread.

The ceremony, which celebrates achievements across the artist and manager community, returns to London’s Bloomsbury Big Top on Thursday, November 23.

Jorja Smith will receive the award for Artist Of The Year, following the Top 3 album Falling Or Flying, and summer anthem Little Things. The sophomore album was recorded predominantly with West Midlands-based production duo DameDame, and released independently via FAMM.

Smith has collaborated with artists including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Burna Boy and Stormzy, and recorded guest appearances with the likes of Giggs, Gorillaz, FKA Twigs and Calvin Harris.

Previous Artist Of The Year recipients at the Artist & Manager Awards include Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Michael Kiwanuka, Little Simz and Becky Hill.

Tinie Tempah and his company Imhotep will be awarded Entrepreneur Of The Year. From the start of his career, Tinie Tempah explored creative fields beyond his own music. He co-founded Disturbing London with former music manager Dumi Oburota.

Imhotep launched in 2015, initially as a music publishing business. It has since expanded into a full-service creative agency, incorporating a state-of-the-art recording studio, a management business, TV production, fashion and food.

The roster of artists, songwriters and producers include Hargo, Dantae The Kid, Rxwntree and Okan. Imhotep clients have written and produced tracks for the likes of Drake, Dave, Central Cee, Black Eye Peas, Alicia Keys, ArrDee, Digga D, Clavish, Unknown T, plus many more.

The ceremony will also see the band formerly known as Easy Life collect the inaugural Artists’ Voice Award, recognising how they've taken to social platforms and the wider media to highlight many of the everyday challenges faced by artists.

They are having to change their name following the threat of legal action by EasyGroup.

“They have continued to speak out prominently on issues the FAC and MMF care deeply about, including the ongoing bureaucratic nightmares of Brexit, the costs of touring, and the unfairness of onerous venue levies being imposed on artist merch sales,” said a statement from the FAC and MMF. “All resonated with our campaigning work on 100% Venues and #LetTheMusicMove and we are incredibly grateful for their contribution to those causes. When artists’ speak, people listen!”

The ceremony will also be shining a light on the work of 2023’s Industry Champion, the Culture Media and Sport Committee. MPs on the committee have played a pivotal role in scrutinising the economics of streaming and putting the concerns of artists firmly on the government agenda.

“With MPs on the Committee also weighing in on important issues such as AI and Brexit, and now promising to turn their collective eye to the live market, the FAC and MMF would like to thank them for their help and intervention and for their championing of the music makers who contribute so much to British culture,” added the statement.

Annabella Coldrick, chief executive, Music Managers Forum & David Martin, CEO, Featured Artists Coalition, said: “We are really proud to reveal the final line-up for the 2023 Artist & Manager Awards in association with beatBread. There is so much talent within our two communities, and we are overjoyed to announce Jorja Smith as our Artist Of The Year, Tinie Tempah and Imhotep as our Entrepreneur, and the band formerly known as Easy Life for our inaugural Artists’ Voice award. All are very special talents.

“We are also delighted to recognise the important work of the Culture Media & Sport Committee. The UK remains a beacon for great music, and for that to continue it is vital those who create, record, produce and perform that music are given all possible support to reach their potential.”

Tickets for the 2023 Artist & Manager Awards in association with BeatBread are available here.

As previously announced, in recognition of lifetime achievement, Duran Duran and their longtime manager Wendy Laister will be picking up the Artist-Manager Partnership award (sponsored by Hipgnosis Songs) at the ceremony.

Other previously announced winners are Bello (Manager of the Year, award sponsored by PPL), The Cookie Crew (Pioneer, award sponsored by TikTok), The Flight Club’s Samuel Ademosu & Ruth Gyaniao (Producer/Songwriter Manager) and Forever Living Originals (Team Achievement).

Awards for Breakthrough Artist and Breakthrough Manager (the latter sponsored by Amazon Music) will be announced at the ceremony, where Doc Brown will return as host.