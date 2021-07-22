Artist & Manager Awards to return as in-person event for 2021

The Featured Artists Coalition and Music Managers Forum have announced the Artist & Manager Awards will return as an in-person event at London's Bloomsbury Big Top on Thursday, November 18.

Due to the pandemic, 2020's ceremony was 'reimagined' as a one-off video, directed by Phase Films, which premiered online in February 2021. Winners included Michael Kiwanuka (Leading Artist), Starwood Management (Leading Manager), Skin (Pioneer Artist), Leigh Johnson (Pioneer Manager), Arlo Parks (Breakthrough Artist), Ali Raymond (Breakthrough Manager), Adex (Entrepreneur) and Driift (Innovation).

David Martin, CEO, Featured Artists Coalition, said: "The reopening of full-scale live events has not been without its challenges, and there will undoubtedly be further obstacles to navigate, but we're truly delighted to announce the return of the Artist & Manager Awards on November 18. This is such an important celebration for both the FAC and the MMF, and we hope it represents another step forwards, towards normality."

We really hope the entire industry can celebrate with us Annabella Coldrick, MMF

Annabella Coldrick, CEO, Music Managers Forum, added: "After such a tumultuous period, it feels really good to start planning a return to the Bloomsbury Big Top and a proper awards ceremony. We really hope the entire industry can celebrate with us, and step forward to support the artists and managers who, in so many cases, have been at the brunt of the pandemic. The venue itself is open, accessible and well-ventilated, and we will be taking every precaution to ensure all our guests can party as safely and securely as possible."

Tickets are available now. Further details about the ceremony and 2021's award categories will be announced shortly.

Now in its 10th year, previous winners at the Artist & Manager Awards include Lewis Capaldi, Nile Rodgers, Neneh Cherry, Stormzy, Tobe Onwuka & #Merky, Aitch, Rebecca Boulton & Andy Robinson, Debbie Gwyther, and Modest! Management.