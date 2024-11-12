As deal structures evolve, MMF publishes guide for music managers on new commercial models

The Music Managers Forum (MMF) has published a Management Deals Guide amid the ongoing evolution in the sector.

The free online resource, which can be downloaded here, explores the growing diversity of deal structures that underpin the commercial relationships between managers and their clients, including artists, songwriters and producers.

At a time when managers are expected to provide a greater range of services and invest substantially in artist development, the guide highlights how many MMF members are embracing a number of new commercial models beyond the default commission-based earnings (typically around 20% of artist income, plus sunset clauses).

Successive reports in the Managing Expectations series have highlighted the dilemmas faced by management companies as they seek to build sustainable businesses, and how many are exploring new types of business models.

As well as exploring commission-based models, the guide presents the potential pros and cons for managers of these alternative arrangements, including:

– Increased commissions and extended sunset clauses, reflecting longer artist development timelines

– Gross commissions on live income

– Fixed minimum fees (for instance, for managers who double up as tour managers), plus commission on live

– Co-management agreements

– Consultancies and retainers for service provision or strategy advice

– Joint ventures and development deals where the manager provides the early services of a label, especially when artists self-release

– Management / booking agency hybrids

– Offering other additional specialised services – eg marketing, brands or fashion

Annabella Coldrick, chief executive, Music Managers Forum, said: “In my discussion with members, it feels like there is a disconnect between how the rest of the industry believes managers are paid, and how our members operate in practice. In truth, there has never been a one-size-fits-all approach to music management, and even within commission-based models that are often perceived as ‘standard’ there are often key variations and idiosyncrasies, depending on the artist’s business structure and what the manager brings to it in terms of knowledge and expertise.

“As well as highlighting this shifting landscape, the Management Deals Guide also presents a range of alternative arrangements that are actively being used by MMF members as they strive to articulate the value that they bring to their clients. Our aim is not to champion or undermine any of these different approaches, all can be valid, but rather to create greater transparency and dialogue with artists and artist lawyers about how managers can build secure long-term partnerships that deliver appropriate levels of remuneration and reward.

“We hope this proves a useful report for the management community to take inspiration from, and for the wider industry to gain a better understanding of what’s happening in our sector.”

A number of MMF members have also endorsed the Guide.

Vicky Dowdall, VDM Music, said: “With the wider music business undergoing such dramatic fluctuations, the roles and responsibilities of management have multiplied dramatically. Given that context, being straight-jacketed to a specific business model makes no sense. We need more flexibility.

“From a personal perspective, the commercial agreements I have with my roster vary considerably. With Nina Nesbitt, we are equal partners in our own label venture, Apple Tree Records. With Ella Henderson, I co-manage with Talent Everywhere. With songwriter Olivia Sebastianelli I have a different kind of agreement. Cody Frost is on my management roster and signed to our own label Truth Records which is now a JV with RCA.

“Every artist has different needs and strengths, and it makes sense that managers evaluate their contributions and expertise on a case-by-case basis, before deciding on a mutually agreeable model. The MMF's Management Deals Guide does a great job of illustrating the current landscape, as well as the direction of artist-management partnerships in the future.”

Shaurav D’Silva, 2-Tone Entertainment (2TE), said: “The role of an artist manager has significantly expanded, transforming them into integral partners in the creative and business aspects of an artist’s career. Today, managers often contribute directly to the artistic process, providing creative direction, guiding A&R decisions, and designing marketing strategies – responsibilities once largely handled by record labels.

“As managers take on these high-value roles, they are not merely facilitators but active creators and strategists in building an artist’s brand and body of work. This shift brings forward a critical question: given the depth of their involvement and influence, what ownership or equity should managers rightfully claim in the assets they help create? The Deals Guide that the MMF has created is an extremely valuable resource that helps explore bespoke options available to managers and artists.”

Kwame Kwaten, Ferocious Talent, said: “At Ferocious Talent we have had to evolve our business model into one that we feel made sense for today’s artist and manager. We’re embracing models like The F.A.N. Deal to become part of the music business’s new way forward. The old way just didn’t make sense any more – and had been unchanged for 40 years.

“The new MMF guide is crucial in showing two things. First, there is no one size fits all deal. Different artists deserve different ways of doing things. And second, by highlighting these new structures, the MMF once again encourages transparency and fosters partnerships that have genuine long term impact. Short term non creative thinking is dead. All hail the long term creative thinker of 2024, 2025, 2026!”

Kerry Harvey-Piper, Red Grape Music, said: “Managers are always creative when it comes to evolving their clients’ businesses – it’s one of the best parts of our job – but we’ve sometimes been slow to be creative about our own business models. The Deals Guide provides a lot of food for thought and will give managers, especially independent ones, the confidence to put their own businesses first for a change and explore how we can evolve in the same way we encourage our artists to.”

The Management Deals Guide was first presented to MMF members at the 2024 Manager Summit and AGM. It was followed by a panel discussion featuring Shaurav D’Silva (2-Tone Entertainment), Kerry Harvey-Piper (Red Grape Music), Nick Eziefula (Simkins), Kwame Kwaten (Ferocious Talent), Vicky Dowdall (VDM / Apple Tree Records) and Sophie Kennard (Frame Artists).