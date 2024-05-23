ATC Group agrees cooperation pact with China's Modern Sky

ATC Group has formed a new co-operation agreement with Modern Sky, the Chinese independent music company.

The arrangement aims to expand the global presence of the Modern Sky brand and its talent and events portfolio outside China, with the initial emphasis being on the UK market. Simultaneously, Modern Sky will help to cultivate the growth of artists from the ATC talent roster in China.

“Together, the companies will leverage their mutual resources across management, live representation, merchandising, marketing and digital, to drive artists’ business forward in their respective markets,” said a statement.

In the event space, the ambition is to co-invest and grow Modern Sky’s portfolio outside of China. There will also be a focus on enabling ATC artists to participate more actively in Modern Sky events in China.

In merchandising and e-commerce, the companies will establish a network of services for priority artists from both rosters in each of the respective markets.

Adam Driscoll, CEO of ATC Group, said: “I am delighted that we are in business with Modern Sky. As one of China’s leading independent music companies, they offer a significant opportunity for ATC to expand its reach into a growing market for the benefit of our clients. And we are excited to work with the team in Beijing to bring Modern Sky events and talent into the markets in which we operate."

Shen Lihui, founder and CEO of Modern Sky, said: "I am very much looking forward to cooperating with ATC Group. I hope that through this cooperation, we can open up the connection between the two markets and jointly provide more complete services and more development for talented artists around the world."

The ATC Group encompasses artist management via ATC Management and its recent investment in Raw Power Music, live booking agency ATC Live, merchandise company Sandbag, livestream business Driift, ATC Services and ATC Experience.

The company is headquartered in London and operates offices in Los Angeles and New York.

Following a 2021 listing on the Aquis Growth Market, ATC Group is strategically expanding its range of services to artists and industry partners.