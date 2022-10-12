ATC Management expands team with Dan McEvoy and Bertie Gibbon, adds The Hives to roster

ATC Management has joined forces with two new partner managers, Dan McEvoy and Bertie Gibbon.

With over 10 years’ experience in the industry, Dan McEvoy currently represents Black Country, New Road. He has overseen their signing to Ninja Tune and Just Isn’t Music Publishing, achieving two Top 5 records and a Mercury Music Prize nomination. Fresh from a month-long headline tour of North America, the band, who are booked by ATC Live, embark on a series of UK and European shows for the remainder of 2022.

Based in ATC’s London office, McEvoy will continue to develop Black Country, New Road’s business while taking on new clients for management.

Working between Manchester and London, Bertie Gibbon joined ATC Live as a scout and general assistant in 2013, while co-founding Gross Management with Rough Trade’s Paul Jones. The pair developed and managed Shame (Dead Oceans, Universal Publishing) and Black Midi (Rough Trade, Domino Publishing).

Maintaining his position at ATC Live, Gibbon now joins ATC Management in a permanent capacity and will oversee the careers of new ATC clients Sorry (Domino Records & Domino Publishing), The Goa Express, who recently signed with Communion, and Miss Tiny.

ATC has a reputation for attracting and developing forward-thinking music entrepreneurs Sumit Bothra

Another fresh addition to ATC’s artist roster are The Hives. The Swedish five-piece, who support Arctic Monkeys across multiple stadium shows in 2023, are now represented by Matt Greer alongside Brian Message and Courtyard Management’s Chris Hufford. Greer has previously worked with artists including Radkey, Metric, Half Moon Run and Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes.

Sumit Bothra, managing director, ATC Management, Europe, said: “ATC has a reputation for attracting and developing forward-thinking music entrepreneurs who can benefit from the very inter-connected and supportive culture of our company. Dan and Bertie have been in our orbit for some time, and we’re delighted to welcome them as formal members of the team.

“As a company, we’re also honoured to be working with The Hives who will be gearing up to release new music in 2023 after a 10-year hiatus. In addition to developing new talent, ATC is committed to helping our artists and managers to tailor inspiring creative and commercial journeys - and that’s precisely our plan here with Dan, Bertie, Matt and their artists.”

ATC Management represents artists, writers, composers and producers, including Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Amaarae, The Smile, Johnny Marr, Santigold, Cuco, Hayley Kiyoko, Isobel Waller-Bridge, Katie Melua, Sleaford Mods and Ben Frost.

The company’s managers are encouraged to “maintain an autonomous and artist-centric approach to business”, while benefiting from a global network of experience and services.

PHOTO: (L-R) Sumit Bothra, Bertie Gibbon, Matt Greer, Dan McEvoy

PHOTO CREDIT: Sean Johnston