ATC Management launches student talent scout programme with BIMM

ATC Management has announced an exclusive A&R student talent scout programme with BIMM.

As part of the new partnership, 11 A&R roles have been created across BIMM colleges in England, Ireland and Germany, allowing participating students to liaise directly with ATC Management's core A&R teams and managers.

As well as gaining valuable A&R experience, artist development and research skills, students will also have access to educational sessions and mentorship through monthly management meetings and breakout listening sessions.

This initial internship programme will last for three months, with an intention to expand into 2021-2022.

The first 11 participants are Harshiv Parekh, Martina Esposito, Luke Kavanagh, Joseph Green, Heleen De Maeyer, Jair Black-Santos, Lewis Egdell, Ronja Poehlmann, Seth Mayhew, Ava Von Der Mehden and Max Dalum.

ATC Management’s Sumit Bothra said: “I’m really proud to have developed this programme with BIMM’s Kathryn Craddock and Kris Tomkinson, alongside my colleagues Stacey Pragnell, Toby Donnelly, and the wider team here at ATC. At a time when we are unable to congregate in physical spaces, this much-needed programme is cultivating healthy dialogue and arts-based connectivity.

“It inspires us to be working with bright young minds in England, Ireland, and Germany through this association, built around mutual and enjoyable education. The students introduce us to their local communities and vibrant musical cultures, and our managers are nurturing the next generation of label executives, artist managers, creators, and entrepreneurs. At a time when we are unable to congregate in physical spaces, this much-needed programme is cultivating healthy dialogue and arts-based connectivity."

Kathryn Craddock, head of artist and guest liaison at BIMM Institute, said: “We are extremely excited to work alongside ATC Management: a highly respected management company with a diverse roster of incredibly creative artists and producers. I have known Sumit for many years. He completely understands and appreciates how important the industry’s grassroots side is and how music education plays an important role in developing artists and careers in music.

“To work directly with knowledgeable and experienced managers at ATC and learn the A&R process is an incredible opportunity. Our university campuses are located in key cities with vibrant and diverse music scenes - and our students are right at the heart of this, so they are very well informed to understand the latest trends.

“A&R can be a difficult area to break into, so giving students the chance to work directly with knowledgeable and experienced managers at ATC and learn the A&R process is an incredible opportunity. Lockdown has taught us that we can still work creatively online, even if we cannot currently travel or go to live shows.”

Kris Tomkinson, head of careers and industry at BIMM Institute Birmingham, said: “I couldn’t be more excited for our students and the level of learning they will receive from such a brilliant team and their wealth of experience. So many ATC artists are go-to listens for me. I got to know ATC’s Matt Greer quite a few years ago from seeing him at gigs. He became a good friend and has always supported me as an agent/artist manager. This includes having bands I represented play tours with the incredible Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes.

“Alex Bruford from ATC Live has also been extremely helpful and kind to me over the years, which is another credit to them. The care, consideration and enthusiasm ATC have shown in creating this opportunity for BIMM students has been remarkable. I couldn’t be more excited for our students and the level of learning they will receive from such a brilliant team and their wealth of experience.”