ATC Management teams with Spitfire Audio to open up studios and collaborations to composer roster

ATC Management has partnered with Spitfire Audio to bring together its composer roster with the London-based music technology business.

Effective immediately, the partnership will give ATC’s award-winning composers, including Alex Epton, Aska Matsumiya, Christian Balvig, Ben Frost, Isobel Waller-Bridge, Keaton Henson, PJ Harvey and Tim Hecker access to Spitfire’s state-of-the-art studios, software, tools and services, as well as the opportunity to collaborate on new products and initiatives with Spitfire’s team of developers.

Recent successes for ATC’s composers include Isobel Waller-Bridge’s score for the upcoming Netflix original film Munich, Ben Frost’s scores for 1899 (Netflix) and Dark (Netflix), Tim Hecker for The North Water (BBC), Christian Balvig for Cry Wolf(Nordisk Film/DR), and Keaton Henson for Supernova (BFI / BBC).

Toby Donnelly (pictured, left), ATC Management, said: “We are delighted to begin a formal relationship with Spitfire Audio, a business that shares ATC’s creative and commercial ethos, that we believe will open new opportunities for our roster and the art they create. Our composers and Spitfire are true innovators in the world of composition and our artists have used their products for a long time. This partnership feels like a logical next step in pursuing our shared goal of challenging preconceived notions of who can be a composer and what constitutes a great score.”

The partnership starts with the creation of Keaton Henson’s Heirloom, a selection of curated sounds featuring woodwind, piano and strings. Recorded at The Church Studios by Fiona Cruikshank and the Spitfire team, the library will be released in early 2022 and made available to purchase by Spitfire Audio’s million-plus users, enabling and inspiring them to create new compositions and tracks.

Previously, the two companies collaborated with Entropy, a range of contemporary synthetic soundscapes by the ATC-managed producer Alex Epton.

Keaton Henson said: “Heirlooms is a library of sounds evoking memory, using subtle intimate string techniques and my own preferred recording process, capturing intimacy and an honest sound. Spitfire is a company that fits perfectly with this idea of capturing honesty and reality, they are also one that shares a lot of my values and passions, as well as being dear to my heart for personal reasons.”

To further cement the partnership, ATC will also be creating a new role in the composer-manager team to act as a specific point of contact with Spitfire Audio and to assist with future creative activities.

Will Evans (pictured, right), Spitfire Audio, said: “The demand for new works by new and cutting edge artist-composers has increased exponentially over the past five years, and we’re honoured to open Spitfire Audio’s doors to ATC’s incredible roster. I’m incredibly excited to reveal that we’re already working on a project with Keaton Henson,and the ambition is to build a strong legacy of work via what we believe will be a long-term and creatively fruitful partnership.”

Founded 12 years ago by award-winning composers Christian Henson and Paul Thomson, with headquarters at London’s Tileyard Studios, Spitfire Audio has collaborated with some of the recognised names in media composition - including Hans Zimmer, Eric Whitacre, Olafur Arnalds, Warp Records, the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Abbey Road and the London Contemporary Orchestra - on a vast catalogue of unique and innovative sample libraries.

These sounds are providing a new audio palette for composers, and have been incorporated into everything from major Hollywood film scores to recordings by Beyonce, Radiohead and U2. Spitfire Audio are also an exclusive partner for orchestral samples at Abbey Road.