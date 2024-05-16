ATC & Raw Power Management join forces to take artists to "new level"

ATC Management has today announced a majority investment in Raw Power Management, in turn bringing together the two management businesses under one roof.

Founded in 2006 by current CEO, Craig Jennings, Raw Power Management represents a host of rock artists, including 2024 BRIT Award winners Bring Me The Horizon, Bullet For My Valentine, The Mars Volta, The Damned, You Me At Six, Don Broco, Heartworms, Kid Kapichi, The Chisel and Refused.

As part of the independently-owned ATC Group, ATC Management represents more than 60 artists, composers and producers, including Nick Cave, The Smile, PJ Harvey, Yaeji, The Hives, Sleaford Mods, Johnny Marr, Black Country, New Road, Kelela, Isobel Waller-Bridge and Kwes.

Under the new partnership, Raw Power’s UK team, including Craig and commercial director, Don Jenkins, will relocate to ATC Management’s London headquarters. An official press release confirm that this alliance “will be mirrored in the US” with the merging of both companies’ Los Angeles-based operations.

Speaking about the deal, Adam Driscoll, CEO, ATC Group, said: “I am delighted to welcome the expertise and talent of Craig and the Raw Power team to ATC, along with their stellar roster of artists. At heart, our two companies have a common purpose – to support artists and empower them to achieve their creative and commercial goals. By coming together and combining forces, the capacity to deliver on those goals has increased substantially.”

Craig Jennings, CEO at Raw Power Management added: "Along with Matt, Don and the Raw Power team, I am delighted to begin a new era of the company with Adam, Brian, Craig and everybody at ATC. It feels like we’re ready for ‘Raw Power Mark 2’, and this partnership fits perfectly with our ambitions for the company and our acts. Both ATC and Raw Power value integrity, belief in the acts we look after, passion for the music and doing everything for the benefit of our artists. I have watched over the years as ATC have developed their artists on a global scale and have always had great admiration for the team and the way they go about things. This feels like a massive opportunity to take our artists to a whole new level. I feel that together we will be a powerhouse organisation. It's a very exciting time."

Alongside artist management, the ATC Group encompasses live booking agency ATC Live, merchandise company Sandbag, livestream business Driift, ATC Services and ATC Experience. The business is headquartered in London, and operates offices in Los Angeles and New York. Following a successful 2021 listing on the Aquis Growth Market, ATC Group has sought to strategically expand its range of services to artists and industry partners.

Brian Message, co-founder, ATC Group and co-manager, Nick Cave, Johnny Marr, PJ Harvey, The Smile, said: “This is a significant milestone for ATC Management. Similar to Craig and the Raw Power team, ATC’s specialism is long-term talent development on a global scale - whether that’s breaking new acts, or enabling iconic artists to continue pushing boundaries. There’s a mutual admiration of what each company has achieved in the past, and a real excitement of what we’ll achieve together in the future.”

Matt Ash, US President, Raw Power Management, added: “For Raw Power, merging with ATC is very exciting. As two London-based companies with a well-established footprint in Los Angeles and a truly global outlook, we already share a strong crossover from a musical and commercial perspective. By coming together, we can now progress a wide range of new ideas that will add to the endeavours and ambitions of all our acts.”

