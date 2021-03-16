Duncan Ellis & Ben Smallwood join forces with Parlophone, as co-presidents Mark Mitchell and Nick Burgess herald the major's artist development era...

The executive team behind Atlas Artists’ new joint venture with Parlophone have told Music Week that their label offers a new avenue for breaking UK artists.

Atlas founder Duncan Ellis and creative director Ben Smallwood are flying high after the management company steered Celeste to a No.1 finish for her debut album Not Your Muse (36,631 sales, OCC). ...