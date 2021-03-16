Atlas Artists & Parlophone partner to launch breaking artists

Atlas Artists and Parlophone Records have revealed details of a new joint venture that they feel will change the landscape for breaking British acts, Music Week can exclusively reveal.

In the brand new issue of Music Week, out today (March 16) Atlas Artists founder Duncan Ellis (above, right) and creative director Ben Smallwood (above, left) outline their vision for the new venture alongside Parlophone co-presidents Nick Burgess and Mark Mitchell.

Management company and label Atlas recently steered Celeste to a No.1 albums chart finish for Not Your Muse, and launches its label JV with rapper Kam-Bu, singer and songwriter Rachel Chinouriri and indie band Newfamiliar.

Atlas Artists launched a label and publishing arm in 2017, but the Parlophone deal is its first collaboration with a major. Atlas will handle A&R responsibilities for their artists while Parlophone will organise marketing strategies and distribution.

Mark Mitchell and Nick Burgess said in a statement: “Atlas has a proven ability to identify and develop some of the UK’s most unique and fascinating talent. Duncan and Ben’s outlook and company culture is very similar to ours and that was important to us. Parlophone is, and always will be, artist focused and through this partnership we can supercharge their incredible roster on a global stage. We are very proud to welcome them into the Parlophone family.”

Duncan Ellis and Ben Smallwood said: “Parlophone feels like a natural and perfect partner for us. We’re incredibly proud of the company we’ve built so far and by tapping into Parlophone’s expertise and global footprint, the potential for our artists is limitless.”

Ellis founded Atlas Artists in 2014 having previously launched the careers of Foals, Everything Everything, Lianne La Havas and more through Scruffy Bird Mgmt.

Parlophone is working on the development of a range of new acts including Ashnikko Jay1, The Snuts and more and is also home to Coldplay and Tones & I. The Atlas JV is the label’s latest such project, joining existing agreements with Disturbing London, GRM Daily and Elektra Records.

