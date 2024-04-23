Big Life unveils key promotions and ups Kat Kennedy to MD

Big Life Management, part of Reservoir Media, has unveiled a slate of key promotions.

Kat Kennedy, Colin Roberts and Claire Kilcourse have been promoted to partners, with Kennedy also taking on a new role as managing director.

Kat Kennedy joined Big Life in March 2006. In her 18 years at the company, she rose from a junior role to her previous title of general manager, which she held for 12 years.

Colin Roberts began at Big Life in 2007 as an A&R scout, bringing in artists including La Roux and The Sound of Arrows, with the latter becoming the first of many of his own management clients.

Claire Kilcourse returned to Big Life as an artist manager in January 2017, following an earlier role as a management assistant between 2010 and 2012. On her return to the company, she added a roster including Orla Gartland and Look Mum No Computer.

Between the three managers, they have devoted over 40 years of service to Big Life, which has contributed to long-standing partnerships with clients, including Bloc Party (10 years), We Are Scientists (7 years) and The Futureheads (over 20 years).

Reservoir has championed female executive talent across the company, which was founded by CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi, who was honoured at the Music Week Women In Music Awards in 2023.

Kat Kennedy said: “It’s a true honour to be leading the company into its next phase alongside two of my best friends, Colin and Claire. They both inspire me, challenge me, and make me laugh every single day, and it’s a delight to see them having such success with their incredible artists. Their promotion to partner is truly deserved.”

She added: “We’re also really lucky to have a great team around us, and I’m excited to see our young managers Natalie Meadham and Dana Landman continue to grow with the company too. We are all grateful to Tim for putting his trust into us to continue the legacy of the company he co-founded with Jazz, and we hope to do him proud.”

Rell Lafargue, Reservoir president and chief operating officer, said: “Kat, Colin and Claire have been dedicated Big Life employees for years and built a company based on loyalty, talented clients, and consistent results. We are proud to announce their stepping into new roles as partners, and we will continue to support their team and roster with our high-touch attention and global reach.”

Big Life co-founder Tim Parry said: “I’m really proud to see how Kat, Claire, and Colin have developed their skills through the years they have been at Big Life, and they’ve all shown incredible loyalty to the company. The longstanding relationships they have built with their clients are testament to their dedication, thoughtfulness, and expertise as managers, and I look forward to the continuing success they will bring to the Big Life brand.”

Kate Nash, who is managed by Kennedy, recently signed to indie label Kill Rock Stars and will release a new album, 9 Sad Symphonies, in June 2024.

Roberts’ client Bloc Party have sold out their July 7 show at the 25,000-capacity Crystal Palace Park, celebrating the band’s 20th anniversary and marking their biggest ever headline show.

Orla Gartland has re-signed to The Orchard to release new music in 2024, in addition to touring with her indie-pop supergroup project Fizz. Her previous album, Woman On The Internet, reached the Top 10 in the UK, while 2019 single Why Am I Like This? was featured in an episode of Netflix series Heartstopper.

Liz Lawrence, who is co-managed by Roberts and Kennedy, has released Big Machine and Strut, singles from her upcoming album, Peanuts, expected June 7 via Chrysalis Records.

Big Life was founded in 1986 by Tim Parry and the late Jazz Summers. The company has also worked with artists including The Verve, Snow Patrol, Badly Drawn Boy, London Grammar, La Roux, Coldcut, Lisa Stansfield, Yazz, Jacknife Lee, Youth, The Futureheads, and Klaxons, among others.

In 2017, Reservoir signed a partnership with Big Life Management and its music publishing arm Big Life Music. As part of the agreement, Reservoir acquired a stake in Big Life Music’s 3,000-plus copyrights and expanded its business operations to include participation in artist management activities.

PHOTO: (L-R) Claire Kilcourse, Colin Roberts, Kat Kennedy and Tim Parry (photo credit: Em Marcovecchio)