Blue Raincoat Artists partners with Major Influence managers

Blue Raincoat Artists has revealed a new partnership with Major Influence, as managers Steve Milbourne and Teresa Raeburn bring their roster to the management set-up.

Amongst their roster of artists, songwriters and producers, the pair work with L Devine, The Wandering Hearts, Sunset Sons, Robin Howl and Okan.

The partnership will see them operate their roster under Blue Raincoat Artists, whose own management clients include Cigarettes After Sex, Phoebe Bridgers and JS Ondara.

Co-founders of Blue Raincoat Chrysalis Group, Jeremy Lascelles and Robin Millar said: “We’ve worked with Steve and Teresa for the past four years in our capacity as The Wandering Hearts’ publisher. We know them to be smart thinking, hard working, highly committed and super effective managers - and great people. Really delighted to welcome them and their roster of artists to the Blue Raincoat family.”

"It's brilliant to be going into partnership with two actual personal heroes from the music industry," added Milbourne.

"We've worked with Jeremy and Robin and the wider team, including the brilliant Emma Kamen, through the publishing arm for several years and their wealth of experience, independent spirit and refusal to commit to the norms of the industry really align with us. As our roster has grown and taken more of an international foothold, it's great to be able to add more resource from the wider Blue Raincoat and Chrysalis team to our day to day operation."

Major Influence was founded by Milbourne in 2015 after a career working at Kitchenware Records and later at Sony Music as creative director, where he worked on campaigns for Mark Ronson, Michael Jackson and AC/DC among others.

Raeburn joined forces with Milbourne after having worked at BMG and Sony Music in marketing and executive roles. She has worked with the likes of Dido, Will Young and Kings of Leon.

L Devine has proved a huge draw for the pair recently with her livestreamed performances on her URL tour, and her work with pop producers Ali Payami and John Hill.

As revealed by Music Week earlier this month, Blue Raincoat Chrysalis Group hired Ignition's John Leahy as it returns to life as a frontline record label alongside its management and publishing interests.

PHOTO: (L-R) Teresa Raeburn, Steve Milbourne

