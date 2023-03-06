BMG partners with Scandinavian Talent Management

BMG has formed a partnership with Stockholm-based artist management company Scandinavian Talent Management (STM).

STM specialises in music supervision, music publishing and live events, in addition to artist management.

The move by BMG is in line with its policy of deepening its relationship with the artist management community.

Launched in November 2022, STM has a growing, diverse roster of talent, including Swedish rock-pop singer-songwriter and BMG artist Kristofer Greczula (pictured); actor Wilma Lidén, who is starting her music career; British guitarist, songwriter and producer Chad Neale; Mando Diao bassist Carl-Johan ‘CeeJay’ Fogelklou, and more.

Albert Slendebroek, managing director Scandinavia at BMG, said: “BMG and STM are a perfect match! Both share the mission of helping artists to make the most out of their careers and, most importantly, they don’t work for us, we work for them as a service-oriented partner. Henrik Johansson is a great entrepreneur with a proven track record of building successful businesses. Over the last decades, Sweden has proven to be a flourishing market for music export with great success stories. We're looking forward to expanding with STM in Europe."

Henrik Johansson, founder and managing director of STM, said: “Artists have increasingly diverse careers, and the importance of a strong personal artist brand is becoming more and more important. With the launch of STM, our vision was to create opportunities for artists who are shaping pop culture in Scandinavia and beyond. And we are not limited to the music industry. We are delighted with BMG's trust and are confident that we can create many synergies with their global resources and networks."

STM has simultaneously announced that the company will launch the music event Falkfest in the Swedish city Falkenberg in the summer of 2023, with Swedish singer-songwriter Miss Li as the headliner.