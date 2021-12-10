Camillo Doregos launches DC Talent Agency

London-based talent manager Camillo Doregos has announced the official launch of his talent management and artist booking company, DC Talent Agency.

DC Talent Agency has been established to create regional and international opportunities for African entertainers around the world with the aim of crossing borders and connecting cultures.

Doregos was Mr Eazi’s manager (between 2016 and 2020), as well as being behind the emPawa Africa label services platform.

Between 2017 and 2019, Doregos worked on the global touring campaign in support of Mr Eazi ’s album, Life is Eazi, Vol. 2 - Lagos To London.

The agency has already worked with artists including Ms Banks, Shaybo, JAE5, Wizkid, Davido, NSG, DJ Spinall, Kah-Lo, Fireboy DML and TxC in areas including artist bookings, campaign management, and talent management.

The agency’s operations will be based in London, Los Angeles, Johannesburg, Lagos and Accra.

Camillo Doregos said: "We’ve been building DC Talent Agency all year, and finally going official with our operations in London, Lagos, Accra, and Johannesburg feels like a huge moment. This year, we’ve had South African DJs TxC bring their Amapiano vibe to Manchester, NSG take their Roots tour to Africa, and Kah-Lo making waves on charts in the US. In 2022, the agency will focus on exporting more African talent globally and executing Africa tours with artists in the diaspora.”

He added: “We take pride in our commitment to crossing borders, connecting diverse cultures, and pushing boundaries for the new age of African creatives around the world.”

PHOTO: Scrdofme