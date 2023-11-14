Catalyst CEO Guv Singh to co-manage Indian superstar Karan Aujla

Catalyst Management CEO Guv Singh has become manager for global Indian music star Karan Aujla.

London-based Singh has officially taken on management responsibilities for the Punjabi music artist.

“This strategic move marks a significant milestone in both their careers, as they embark on a journey to elevate South Asian culture to new heights on the global stage,” said a statement.

Karan Aujla has 10.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Catalyst Management is targeting collaborations and strategic brand partnerships for Karan Aujla, who has amassed a billion Spotify streams and 1.7 billion audio streams in total.

Aujla has more than 6.3 billion official video views, and 17.3 million followers across his channels. His latest project, Making Memories, generated over 250 million streams in just six weeks.

Catalyst has been the management home for artists including Ashley Walters, Michael Dapaah, Mist, Sam Tompkins, Steel Banglez, Tom Zanetti and more. Singh will manage Aujla alongside Deep Rehaan.

This collaboration is not just about music; it's about sharing our culture and creating a global impact Karan Aujla

Guv Singh said: "I am thrilled to join forces with Karan Aujla and Deep Rehaan in this exciting chapter of their careers. Karan is not just a music sensation; he's a cultural icon, and our collective goal is to transcend borders and showcase the richness of South Asian music and culture globally."

Karan Aujla said: “I believe that with Guv’s expertise and strategic approach, we can create music and experiences that resonate with audiences around the world. This collaboration is not just about music; it's about sharing our culture and creating a global impact.”

There is a huge audience for Punjabi music in the UK and globally.

Diljit Dosanjh this year made history as the first ever Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Music Festival.

Two years ago, Universal Music India launched VYRL Punjabi, a label dedicated to the music and sounds of Punjab.

PHOTO: (L-R) Guv Singh, Karan Aujla and Deep Rehaan, co-management of Karan Aujla