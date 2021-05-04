Charlotte Edgeworth appointed to director of diversity for Sony Music UK

Charlotte Edgeworth has been appointed to the newly-created role of director of diversity, inclusion and social impact for Sony Music Entertainment UK.

The role will see Edgeworth working across Sony Music UK to help grow its current inclusion activities, in addition to leading company strategies to ensure there is equity in the workplace, and collaborating with the UK Social Justice board and Sony Music Group’s ECP of philanthropy and social impact, Towalame Austin. Edgeworth will also be working with HR and Tiffany R Warren, EVP, chief diversity and inclusion officer, Sony Music Group.

On the appointment, Edgeworth said: “I am delighted to join Sony Music UK at such a vital time in the movement towards a fairer and more inclusive society. I look forward to further developing Sony Music’s commitment to equity and opportunity in the workplace and driving social change in the wider community.”

Warren added: “I look forward to collaborating with Charlotte to expand our efforts in the realm of diversity and inclusion. Together we will continue to drive meaningful and long-lasting change within Sony Music Group and beyond.”

Edgeworth has over 20 years' experience as a corporate executive working to celebrate diversity, and responsible business across various industries and FTSE organisations. She has also spent the last five years managing a corporate social responsibility business, specialising in strategic grant making, before working with Sony Music UK in 2020 to advise on its Social Justice Fund.

The fund is a part of Sony Music Group’s $100 million Global Social Justice Fund which aims to support social justice and anti-racist initiatives. In this new role, Edgeworth will help to grow the fund, its commitments, its philanthropic partnerships and its outreach.

Chairman and CEO, Sony Music UK & Ireland, Jason Iley, said: “I’m delighted that Charlotte is joining the Sony Music UK as one of our newest leaders. She has played a key role in helping establish our Social Justice Fund and activities. Her expertise will continue to drive us forward in our commitment to diversity, inclusion and social impact. Charlotte’s leadership role reinforces our efforts to ensure our company truly reflects the diversity of our employees and artists.”