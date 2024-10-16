Chosen Music forms partnership with Flystr8, the management firm behind Ndotz and LeoStayTrill

Chosen Music has formed a new joint partnership with rising management company Flystr8.

Chosen Music is the London-headquartered full service boutique artist partnerships company behind Caity Baser, Clean Bandit, Nathan Evans and more.

It has now entered into partnership with Ade Shonubi’s company Flystr8. Together they aim to offer a platform for developing, investing in and breaking through new Gen-Z talent with a focus on rap music.

The partnership’s first two signings are UK rap artists LeoStayTrill and Ndotz, both of whom have seen commercial chart and global viral successes with their recent singles.

LeoStayTrill’s single Pink Lemonade (Str8 Reload) Feat. Mr Reload was the No.1 most viral record in the world on TikTok and entered the UK singles chart in the summer, as well being a global Top 10 on Shazam.

The second artist to be exclusively signed under the Chosen Music/Flystr8 partnership is Ndotz, whose track Embrace It is registering over three million streams a day.

Embrace It looks set to be one of the fastest growing UK records of the year and, on current Spotify consumption, it is the biggest new British track globally. It is currently in the Spotify Top 30 Global, near the Top 20 of the UK OCC singles chart, in the Shazam Global Top 10 and has topped multiple specialist charts and DSPs playlists around the world.

This partnership has given Flystr8 the opportunity to scale up and release records with the backing and infrastructure to have hits in 2024 and beyond Ade Shonubi

Alistair Goldsmith, Chosen Music co-founder & president, said: “Since the first day I met Ade I knew he had the raw talent, work ethic, vision and entrepreneurial spirit to grow into a world-class executive. Ade has worked tirelessly with Leo and Ndotz, and when he shared his music with me I was hooked instantly and committed to levelling up the next chapter of his journey.

“Leo and Ndotz are both exceptional talents with long careers ahead of them and their first chart successes are just the start of their respective journeys. It’s great to see both of their clear and distinct voices cutting through the noise. We are committed to proper long term artist development and with Chosen Music and FlyStr8 we have shared goals for the future of new British music and how to break it.

Flystr8’s founder Ade Shonubi said: "This partnership is a very special one and has given Flystr8 the opportunity to scale up and release records with the backing and infrastructure to have hits in 2024 and beyond. Everything we have done started with laying down the foundations for artists and not skipping any steps in the process.

“As soon as I met Alistair and saw his approach to work, life and culture at Chosen, I knew it was the right fit and our vision for the future is matched. I'm excited to kickstart this partnership with our first superstars LeoStayTrill and Ndotz who are winning the game. The partnership gives Flystr8 the opportunity to scale to be a global enterprise, and gives us the backing and infrastructure we need to succeed in all avenues of the entertainment sector. FlyStr8 isn’t all about me though and wouldn’t be what it is today without Benjamin Obidare, Jamal Raphael and Edward Kesselly, who give the company our unique flavour.”