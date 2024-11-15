Chris Taylor unveils Hall Of Fame Artists and management roster

Chris Taylor, former president and CEO of Blackstone-owned MNRK Music Group, has unveiled his new venture.

Hall Of Fame Artists has announced the official launch of its talent management division.

The group currently represents recording artists including UK soul/funk group Cymande, lo-fi rapper Powfu, Canadian rock band Arkells, jazz pianist/composer Kiefer and singer/songwriter Lights. Comedian Brittany Brave is also part of the roster.

The company will soon announce new signings under their management, recording and publishing divisions.

Hall Of Fame Artists is based in Los Angeles with staff throughout North America in New York, Miami, Toronto and Vancouver.

Company founder Chris Taylor was the former president and CEO of Blackstone-owned MNRK Music Group, which included artists such as The Lumineers, Pitbull, Chromeo, Zakk Wylde and the estate of Chuck Berry. Prior to MNRK, Taylor was music attorney for Drake, Kaytranada, Avril Lavigne, Three Days Grace, Sum 41 and Nelly Furtado.

Following his legal career, Taylor joined Entertainment One’s executive team to run its music division. The business eventually sold to Hasbro for a reported $4 billion in 2019.

In 2021, Taylor led the sale of the eOne/Hasbro Music division to private equity firm Blackstone for a reported $385 million.

“There has never been a better time to be an independent operator in the music industry,” said Taylor. “At Hall Of Fame, we are combining decades of experience along with amazing resources to service a formidable and growing talent roster. I’m so excited to start this journey with our managers and our incredible artists.”

The management team includes industry veteran Keith Hagan, a long-time publicist and marketing strategist for acts like Kenny Rogers, Paul McCartney, Toto and Paul Weller. He has taken his management roster over to the HOF team.

Additional team members include touring and merchandise expert Sarah Osgoode (Tragically Hip, Arkells, Lights); radio promotion exec Polo Brewster (Kendrick Lamar, J Cole, Tory Lanez); and marketing team members Kultar “KC” Chohan and Kate Stronczer.

“We are providing a full suite of services for clients to take full advantage of,” said Taylor. “Today artists want to work across media: books, podcasts, film, TV and more. Hall Of Fame will be a platform for them to spread their wings.”

PHOTO: Michelle Quance