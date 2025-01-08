Club Class Music Management appoints Matt Smallwood as head of music

Club Class Music Management has appointed Matt Smallwood as the new head of music.

Smallwood was previously head of A&R and label manager at Toolroom Records.

At Club Class, Smallwood’s focus will be on artist development and enhancing the company’s music offering. The management roster includes Meduza, James Hype, Tita Lau, Nancie, Gok Wan and MistaJam.

“In his new role, he will oversee the development and management of Club Class Music Management’s diverse roster of talent, driving strategic initiatives and building strong relationships with industry partners,” said a statement. “His extensive background in A&R, label management and music marketing will play a crucial role in advancing the company's mission to represent and nurture world-class artists.”

With over a decade of experience in the music business, Smallwood is a well-known figure in electronic music. Under his guidance, Toolroom Records launched campaigns for both emerging and established artists.

“I’m excited to be joining Club Class Music Management at such a pivotal time for the company,” said Smallwood. “Club Class has always been at the forefront of artist development and management, and I look forward to working with the incredibly talented roster and helping take the business to new heights."

“His strategic vision aligns with the company’s commitment to nurturing creative talent, providing bespoke services, and delivering outstanding results for their clients,” continued the announcement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the team,” said Sergio Bienati, Kevin Harris and Greg Firth, the owners of Club Class Music Management, in a statement. “His wealth of experience, his deep understanding of the music business, and his commitment to artist development are exactly what we need as we continue to grow and expand. We’re confident that Matt’s leadership will play a key role in our future success.”