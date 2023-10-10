Coldplay and former manager Dave Holmes in High Court legal battle

Coldplay and former manager Dave Holmes have filed legal claims against each in the High Court.

Dave Holmes, who was the band’s manager from 2005 to 2022, sued Coldplay in August for £10 million in “unpaid commission”.

According to court papers seen by The Times, the band have now filed a counter claim in which they reject his allegations and demand £14m in damages relating to tour costs. Coldplay’s lawsuit claims that tour costs were allowed to get out of control.

The court documents detail the scale of tour costs, with the band alleging that £17.5m of that should not have been incurred if “reasonable care and skill” had been exercised.

When the case was filed by Holmes, a representative for Coldplay said the claims would be "vigorously disputed". The band have now hit back with their own lawsuit and, unless it is settled, the case is set to go to court.

Asked about the counter claim, a spokesperson for Holmes told The Times: "Coldplay know they are in trouble with their defence.

"Accusing Dave Holmes of non-existent ethical lapses and other made-up misconduct will not deflect from the real issue at hand – Coldplay had a contract with Dave, they are refusing to honour it and they need to pay Dave what they owe him".