Come Play With Me's Eva Davies to launch management agency Fortified Artists

Eva Davies is leaving her role as senior label manager at Leeds-based Come Play With Me Records to set up Fortified Artists, a management agency and music consultancy.

Over the last four years at Come Play With Me, Davies has seen the label through a period of significant growth and its transformation into a commercial label for emerging northern talent.

At Fortified, her management roster will include a number of Leeds-based artists including Treeboy & Arc, Pop Vulture and Bug Teeth, with other clients including Come Play With Me and Deer Shed Festival.

Eva Davies: “I’m super-excited to be launching Fortified and embarking on a new chapter with some truly exceptional artists. Fortified will allow me to continue supporting and building the careers of a number of artists I’m incredibly excited about, as well as continuing to bridge the gap between Northern artists and the wider music industry. it’s a culmination of everything I’ve done to date in one place, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support and guidance I’ve received from CPWM over the last four years.”

CPWM director Tony Ereira said: “Eva has been a key part of Come Play With Me’s evolution from small ‘social enterprise record label’ into the award-winning development organisation that it has become, supporting marginalised communities into sustainable careers in music. I am sad to see Eva step away but developing the careers of both artists and music industry professionals has always been our goal so we’re incredibly excited and proud to see her develop Fortified Artists and look forward to continuing to work with her in the new role, in which we wish her every success.”

In addition to her label management experience, since 2019 Davies has worked as an events and project manager delivering showcase events, conferences, festival co-ordination and stage management.

Davies has also worked as a freelance advisor for Youth Music, as part of their Next Gen Fund initiative. She also writes and performs her own music.