Crockford Management and Friends At Work join forces

Music business veterans Paul Crockford and Ty Stiklorius have partnered for a “special” new venture.

Crockford Management has joined forces with Friends At Work, the Los Angeles-based management company Stiklorius’ founded in 2015. They will work together across their rosters worldwide.

The idea was conceived around the Grammys last year, when Lily Crockford, a partner in Crockford Management, met Friends At Work’s Adina Friedman and dicussed a venture that would support women in the music business.

Lily Crockford said: “In a very competitive industry it’s hard to find people you both want to work with and trust. Crockford Management has always been an independent company and that hasn’t stopped us having global success but partnering with other managers who share our values and drive can only further benefit our roster. Upon meeting Adina I knew instantly that this was the kind of team that we could build something special with.”

Adina Friedman added: “We are so happy to be partnering with Crockford Management. When I met Lily I realised we shared the same vision and was impressed by her experience with high-powered artists like Jessie J and Iggy Azalea. When it came time for us to find a partner on the other side of the Atlantic I knew Crockford would be the perfect team to provide our clients the level of service to further set them up for global success.”

Last year, Crockford Management partnered with Paradigm and Independent Talent to launch Coda ITG Sports.

Pictured above (L-R): Barney Crockford, Jesse McNamara, Lily Crockford and Paul Crockford