Daniel Lang promoted to VP of international digital licensing and society relations at Warner Chappell

Daniel Lang has been promoted to VP of international digital licensing and society relations at Warner Chappell Music (WCM).

In this new role, Lang will continue to be based in London and will report to Guy Moot, co-chair and chief executive of Warner Chappell Music. He will be working closely alongside Warner Chappell Music’s global digital SVP, Natalie Madaj, as well as with the publisher’s local managing directors and financial directors globally.

Lang previously worked as VP in digital licensing, EMEIA for Warner Chappell Music, having moved over from PRS for Music, where he specialised in digital licensing.

Throughout his work at WCM, Lang has expanded the scope of its multi-territory licensing strategy, and has strengthened relationships with partners as Amazon, Deezer, Facebook, Spotify and YouTube, as well as executing new strategies in emerging markets to open up new opportunities for Warner Chappell writers.

“I’m excited to be stepping up into this new role,” said Daniel Lang. “I look forward to working with the collection societies to further speed up payments to our writers and make the whole ecosystem more transparent and efficient. I’m so grateful to Jo for taking the time to work with me through this transition; I’ve learned a lot from her that I’ll certainly be putting to good use. And, of course, alongside Natalie and the brilliant digital team at WCM, I’ll be continuing to focus on how we can tap new opportunities to connect our writers’ songs with fans around the world.”

Guy Moot said: “Daniel actually pitched the idea of this combined role, and we were delighted to take him up on it. Our writers have benefited hugely from the innovative approach he’s taken to digital licensing, and they’re now set to reap the rewards from him taking charge of our relationship with the societies."

Jo Smith will be stepping down from her position as WCM's international director of society and industry affairs in December.

Moot added: “I also want to pay tribute to the amazing Jo Smith, who is moving on to take up new challenges. She’s been a key member of our team for many years, and we wish her all the best for the future.”