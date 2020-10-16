Deadline nears for MMF Accelerator Programme applications

Independent music managers are being encouraged to submit their applications to the Music Managers Forum’s Accelerator Programme before the deadline of midnight on Monday, October 19.

Backed by YouTube Music, Accelerator is the world’s first independent funding and professional development programme designed solely for artist, songwriter, DJ and producer managers. The initiative offers a combination of financial and educational support - including 12-month grants of up to £15,000, alongside professional development training. Full details can be found here.

Paul Bonham, Accelerator programme manager at the MMF, said: "Accelerator’s strength has been the diversity of our participants, their dynamism and adaptability. For me personally, it’s been remarkable to witness such a range of business-models, styles and approaches to building artists careers - and then, in what’s been a really tough year, to see these managers deliver some truly amazing successes. What Rian and Ian have achieved is a perfect example, and just the tip of the iceberg. The MMF definitely wants to retain that spirit in 2021, and we’re looking forward to yet another wave of quality applications from future industry leaders."

Since 2019, Accelerator has benefitted a total of 45 individual managers of clients including Joy Crookes, Moses Boyd, Nafe Smallz, Joesef, Steam Down, Shabaka Hutchings, Dream Wife, Poppy Ajudha, IDER, Murkage Dave, Shakka, Glasvegas and Be Charlotte.

The Accelerator Programme surrounds you with brilliant, hard-working and forward-thinking music managers Rian Zoll-Khan, RNR Management

Current chart star Wes Nelson is managed by Rian Zoll-Khan and Ian Tunstall, who met each other as Accelerator participants in 2019.

Zoll-Khan, CEO/founder, RNR Management, said: "The Accelerator Programme introduced myself and Ian directly which allowed us to go on and collaborate on a joint deal for two of our artists with Warner Music, leading to us co-managing Wes Nelson and producer Ayo Beatz. Following a major deal with Universal/EMI Records, Wes and Ayo collaborated on what is now a Top 20 single and growing.

“One of the most important aspects of working in the music industry is your network and the Accelerator Programme surrounds you with brilliant, hard-working and forward-thinking music managers.”

Other notable achievements in 2020 include a Mercury Prize nomination for Moses Boyd (represented by Koyejo Oloko) and Top 20 albums for Nafe Smallz (represented by Ashley Perry, Ozone Music) and Dream Wife (represented by Tim Hampson, Candy Artists).

Over half of 2020’s Accelerator intake are based outside London. 38% are female, and 52% are from black or other ethnic backgrounds.