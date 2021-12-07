DHP Family announces marketing promotions

DHP Family has announced two promotions within the marketing team.

Anwyn Williams has been promoted to head of marketing, and Matt Newton has been upped to marketing manager.

In her new role, Williams will be overseeing marketing output across DHP’s concert and festival roster, including arena and theatre tours working with artists such as James Blunt, The Human League, Sam Fender, Rufus Wainwright and Happy Mondays.

Whilst managing the marketing for theDot To Dot festival, Williams is also a member of the internal teams that work to deliver the Women in Music Initiative, which was set up to raise awareness of the gender imbalance within the music industry. She also works with Beat The Streets, a multi-event in Nottingham to combat homelessness that has raised nearly £250,000 for the charity Framework.

Williams said: “I’m extremely proud to be taking on this next challenge with DHP, a company that has encouraged and helped me to grow and develop throughout my career in the music industry.

“Having worked at every level of DHP’s marketing department since joining seven years ago, I’m very pleased to have the opportunity to lead and shape our amazing team, and I’m certain that we’ll see many more talented people rising through the ranks for years to come.”

Matt Newton started out as a marketing assistant less than five years ago.

“DHP Family has always been about nurturing staff and developing people to the best of their abilities," said Newton. "I feel privileged to be another example of this in my new position."

“In this new role I will be leading the marketing for DHP Family’s 25,000 capacity Splendour Festival as well as many more concerts and tours. I’m really looking forward to helping continue DHP’s reputation for creativity and innovation under Anwyn’s leadership.”