Downtown appoints Sarah McCann to SVP of international creative

In a newly created role, Downtown Music Publishing has appointed Sarah McCann to SVP of international creative.

The responsibilities McCann will undertake in this new role will see her sign and work with songwriters, producers and artists represented by Downtown in North America.

McCann will report to Downtown Music Publishing global president, Mike Smith, and will also work with the global creative team to help local international talent reach the US market.

On the appointment, Smith said: “I have been hugely impressed by Sarah’s work with songwriters and producers; she works tirelessly to create world class collaborations and never fails to add value to a creator’s career. Songwriting is more global than ever before, and I know Sarah will do a great job of breaking our international writers as well as bringing fresh talent to Downtown. The combination of her impeccable taste and bulletproof work ethic is something to behold.”

McCann added: “I am thrilled to be joining the incredibly diverse global team at Downtown Music Publishing and look forward to being a part of the next chapter in its remarkable legacy. I have immense admiration for Mike, his leadership, and the value he places on culture and the creative community, executives included — a clear extension of the company’s values and priorities — and I’m truly honoured to be part of what Downtown is building.”

Previously, McCann has worked at Record Plant where she began her career, and later worked with Frank Ocean, Justin Bieber, Rihanna and more. In 2013, she joined Beka Tischker at Advanced Alternative Media, where she worked with Julia Michaels and Mozella among othersm before later working at Primary Wave.

Her most recent role prior to the appointment saw her rejoin Tischker as an A&R for Wide Eyed Entertainment where she signed Tobi Lou.

Other recent news for Downtown has seen it acquire the music from the catalogues of Motown artist William “Mickey” Stevenson, Chris Braide and over 350 works from purchasing Good Soldier Songs.

Downtown has also renewed its deal of representing the publishing catalogue of The 1975 for their next three albums and last September announced an agreement with Wu-Tang Productions to represent their catalogue.