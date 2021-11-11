Downtown Music Services announces a series of US senior promotions

Downtown Music Services (DMS), which offers distribution, publishing administration, creative marketing and finance solutions to entrepreneurial creators and their partners, has announced a number of senior executive promotions within its US Marketing, A&R and operations divisions.

Kasey Fries has been promoted to operations vice president, where she will continue to oversee distribution operations. Having led a platform redesign, improving client experience from analytics to financial reports, Fries and her team provide tools to the DMS roster of independent artists and labels to support each release.

Geoff Halliday has been promoted to vice president of marketing, where he will oversee the marketing of Downtown Music Services clients across the sound recording distribution roster. Halliday will continue to engage DSPs in discovering independent artists, some of which have included DMS clients like Mehro, Fancy Hagood, Zach Hood, and Dixie D’Amelio.

Bryan Mooney has become the vice president of A&R (pop/alternative) where he will supervise the global signing and development of pop/alternative artists and labels to the DMS sound recording distribution roster. This roster currently includes Cheat Codes, Hunter Hayes, Matoma, Mick Management’s Mick Music, and RAC, among others.

Ray Tapia was also become vice president of A&R (Latin) to lead DMS's expertise in Latin and Regional Mexican, building up a roster that currently features Aldo Trujillo and Polo Gonzalez (GodKing Records), Deluxe Music Group, Grupo Recluta (Boba Records), Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Rap Trap/Alzada, and Santa Fe Klan.

"Kasey, Geoff, Bryan and Ray are among the most talented, creative and artist-friendly executives in the music industry today,” said Ben Patterson, chief operating officer of Downtown Music Services. “The formal elevation to vice presidents cements the role they've played at DMS for some time, leaders in the day-to-day operations, marketing, and A&R of the global Downtown Music Services master recording distribution team. I couldn't be more excited to continue to work alongside them and the great artists they support at DMS."