Duran Duran & long-time manager Wendy Laister set to be honoured at Artist & Manager Awards 2023

Duran Duran and their long-time manager, Wendy Laister, will pick up the prestigious Artist & Management Partnership Award, at the 13th Artist & Manager Awards.

Duran Duran and Laister will be celebrating more than two decades of success together at the Featured Artists Coalition and Music Managers Forum ceremony, which returns to London’s Bloomsbury Big Top on November 23.

Wendy Laister and Magus Entertainment began managing Duran Duran in 2002. Reunited with original members Roger Taylor and Andy Taylor for 2004’s Astronaut, Laister secured the group a two-album deal with Epic Records, before bringing them back to their original Warner Records home for 2015’s Paper Gods.

An official A&M Awards press release stated: “Under Wendy’s stewardship, that legacy has only grown, with not only some of their highest chart positions around the world, but also their biggest concert audiences, together with widespread recognition from the industry that has brought them now seven Lifetime Achievement awards – from the BRITS and MTV, to the Ivors and Q (among others).”

Speaking about the award, Annabella Coldrick, chief executive at Music Managers Forum, said: “We are so delighted to mark the return of the Artist & Manager Awards with this award to celebrate the achievements of Duran Duran and their manager Wendy Laister. Wendy remains one of the UK's most legendary and successful managers, with an astonishing track record that stretches back to her phenomenal accomplishments with Aerosmith in the 1990s. Her partnership with Duran Duran epitomises the spirit of our event, and we are delighted they will join us to celebrate more than two decades of innovation, inspiration and global success.”

David Martin, CEO, Featured Artists Coalition, added: “Duran Duran’s music and enduring popularity speaks for itself, but their ability to keep breaking new ground is truly remarkable – as is their influence on several generations of artists. This is a band that never stands still, and everyone at the FAC is excited to celebrate their partnership with Wendy Laister. We are also delighted to have beatBread return as our headline sponsor. Their innovative business is forging new ground within the industry and creating fresh opportunities for the artist community.”

Last year’s sell-out ceremony winners included Becky Hill, Bose Ogulu, Tim Burgess, Martin Hall, Carl Cox, beabadoobee, Callum Reece, Groundworks, Krept & Konan, ABBA Voyage, Red Light Management and Music Declares Emergency.

Photo: Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes with Wendy Laister (Credit: Stephanie Pistel)



