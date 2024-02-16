Edition Peters exits artists management business with transfer of roster to Podium Music

Wise Music Group, owners of Edition Peters Artist Management, has announced the transfer of artists on the EPAM roster to Podium Music under the leadership of Robin Tyson.

The move signals Edition Peters’ exit from the artist management business at this time.

Edition Peters Group and all the publishing elements remain with Wise Music Group as the majority shareholder. Wise took control of Edition Peters just over a year ago and then quickly moved to sell its sheet music business to Faber Music.

Robin Tyson ran Edition Peters Artist Management for 13 years and has played a significant role in shaping the careers of well-known artists including Voces8, Apollo5, Eriks Esenvalds, Ola Gjeilo and Zeb Soanes.

Tyson will maintain his relationship with Wise Music by continuing to work on choral publishing projects with Edition Peters composers Jonathan Dove, Roxanna Panufnik, Roderick Williams and others.

“It has been a wonderful journey to build EPAM and I am immensely proud of what has been achieved over the past 13 years,” said Robin Tyson. “I would like to put on record my sincere thanks to the directors and staff of Edition Peters for their vision and support since 2009”

“I am excited to continue working with such talented artists under the banner of Podium Music. The music industry continues to evolve, and I am confident that this new chapter will bring fresh opportunities and continued success for everyone involved.”

Edition Peters chairman Chris Butler said: “We wish Robin every success with Podium Music and look forward to working with him in the many areas of shared interest with Edition Peters and Wise Music Group.”