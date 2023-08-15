Emily Thorpe-Jones joins Various Artists Management

Various Artists Management (VAM) has appointed Emily Thorpe-Jones as head of brands & corporate.

Thorpe-Jones will divide her time between the company’s London and Los Angeles offices and will report jointly to group CEO David Bianchi and Matt Luxon, CEO Various Artists Management USA.

The role will see Thorpe-Jones work alongside the company’s senior management team and across the Various Artists and 23 Recordings rosters managing all brand partnerships, commercial opportunities and corporate live bookings.

The VAM roster includes Ashnikko, Tom Grennan, Melanie C, La Roux, Sad Night Dynamite, Yonaka, The Libertines, Supergrass, Cassyette and more.

Thorpe-Jones started out in Radio PR before moving into publishing where she worked on the promotions and partnerships teams at the Evening standard, ES Magazine and The Independent. She was appointed agency director at Hearst, working across titles including Elle, Esquire, Digital Spy and Cosmopolitan.

There has never been a more important time to navigate and create meaningful partnerships between artists and brands Emily Thorpe-Jones

The executive also curated and produced a new music-focused radio show on Hoxton FM, presented London Live Sessions on cable TV channel London Live and DJed various London indie club nights.

Thorpe-Jones said: “The connection between music and brands has always played a role in culture. As more artists begin to create their own brands and businesses, there's never been a more important time to navigate and create meaningful partnerships between the two. Authenticity can unlock doors for both, whether that's elevating developing artists or improving brand trust through talent. I’ve always put my heart into championing the portfolio of publishing brands I’ve worked with during my career and I'm so excited to apply this same passion and integrity to my love of music through the eclectic roster at Various Artists."

Matt Luxon, CEO, Various Artists Management USA, said: “We are extremely excited to have Emily Thorpe-Jones joining our team from Hearst Publishing, where her previous experience will prove invaluable in developing the corporate and brand approach within the Various Artists Management group. Emily will oversee all artist brand relationships across Various Artists Management and 23 Recordings, allowing us to deliver innovative and cohesive brand strategies to our clients.”