EMMA names Yvonne Stausboll as first executive director

The European Music Managers Alliance (EMMA) has appointed Yvonne Stausboll as its first executive director.

Yvonne Stausboll will be based in Brussels from where she will be responsible for the general management of EMMA and the organisation's engagement on policy issues within Europe and beyond.

With over 25 years’ experience working in public affairs in Brussels, she brings with her extensive knowledge of the European public policy environment, including 15 years in the European Commission and European Parliament.

Previously head of the independent energy sector trade association UPEI, since 2019 Stausboll has turned her focus to the music and culture sector, most recently working with Music Without Borders and Freemuse on the intersection between culture and human rights.

Per Kviman, chair of EMMA, said: “I am delighted to welcome Yvonne as our new executive director and look forward to working with her. This is a significant step for EMMA. Yvonne’s extensive experience will help take our organisation forward, ensuring music managers have representation at the heart of European policy discussions and expanding our engagement with other music-based organisations.”

EMMA provides a focused and representative point of contact to engage with professional music managers across Europe, enabling constructive dialogue with the industry and policy-makers.

EMMA brings together Music Managers Forums in Belgium, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK – with links to allied organisations in Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

In total, EMMA collectively represents more than 1,200 music managers across Europe, and another 600 worldwide. In turn, these businesses represent the commercial and professional interests of tens of thousands of artists, songwriters, producers and DJs.