EMMA welcomes Germany's IMUC, appoints Petra Kauraisa as executive director

The European Music Managers Alliance (EMMA) has welcomed German music managers association The Interest Group Music Managers & Consultants (IMUC) to the alliance, and has appointed Petra Kauraisa as executive director.

EMMA brings together music manager forums in Belgium, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK, with links to allied organisations in Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The new addition brings EMMA's advocacy work to more than 1,800 music managers across Europe.

Per Kviman, chair of EMMA and CEO of Versity Music, said: “The board of EMMA is very happy that IMUC joins our alliance as the tenth European country, which further strengthens our collective voice and scope. The organisation now represents management companies based in all the most commercially successful territories in Europe. We look forward to working together to support these entrepreneurs, and the artists and music makers they represent, as we move forward after the pandemic.”

Wolfgang Weyand, president of IMUC: "We are very pleased to become a part of the united voice of European managers. In general, and particularly in these difficult times, it has become clear how important it is to work for a constructive dialogue between the industry and policy makers, both on a national and international level."

Additionally, EMMA has appointed Petra Kauraisa as its new executive director, to replace outgoing executive director, Yvonne Stausboll.

Kauraisa has previously worked as marketing executives for several labels in Sweden, a publicist for festivals such as the Los Angeles Film Festival, Slamdance Film Festival, as well as Sweden’s Way Out West, and acted as a consultant for Star Stable, one of the world’s biggest computer games (MMORPG) for girls.

Based in Sweden and London, Petra will be responsible for the EMMA’s general management, as well as leading on policy issues, educational activities and partnerships.

Per Kviman said: “I am delighted to welcome Petra as our new executive director and look forward to working with her to take our organization forward, expanding our engagement with other industry organizations and policymakers. I would also like to say thanks to Petra’s predecessor, Yvonne Stausboll, and the important work she did behind the scenes, especially during the pandemic.”

PHOTO: Karin Heinrich (vice chair / board strategy, training & events), Tessy Schulz (board international affairs), Wolfgang Weyand (board chair), Patrick Oginski (vice chair / board communications), Florian (Böde) Böhlendorf (board member), Timo Holstein (board finance), Kleopatra Tümmler (board events).