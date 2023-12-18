European Music Managers Alliance expands partnership with YouTube Music

The European Music Managers Alliance (EMMA) has expanded its existing partnership with YouTube Music. It will benefit more than 2,000 managers based across Europe.

Having worked closely with YouTube Music on its pan-European mentoring programme, the renewed partnership will help support EMMA’s ongoing work to provide professional development services to managers across the continent. It will also boost expert-led training and network building, and develop new research projects that will offer policymakers improved insights of how to support Europe’s music industry.

The European music sector already supports an estimated two million jobs, and generates nearly a third of total recorded music revenues worldwide. Europe also represents one of the world’s most significant live touring markets.

Jess Partridge (pictured), executive director, EMMA, said: “In a globalised music economy, the role of the manager is increasingly important, and yet frequently quite siloed. This is why national organisations and pan-European networks are so vital - enabling these entrepreneurial individuals to come together to develop new skills, share learnings and professionalise their work.

“Our partnership with YouTube Music is absolutely vital to this work. I am delighted they continue to recognise the importance of a healthy and vibrant management community, supporting EMMA in nurturing a more diverse and sustainable ecosystem for all creative talent.”

YouTube's partnership with EMMA aligns perfectly with our wider aim of supporting talent on both sides of the mic Christina Matteotti

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with EMMA and support the vital work they do in providing music managers with the tools they need to thrive in today's industry,” said Christina Matteotti, head of music & culture, EMEA Partnerships Google. “Being a music manager is a tough and often isolated job, so it's never been more important to provide the skills, training and mentorship that will enable managers to scale up their businesses, whilst providing a much-needed community and network.

“YouTube's partnership with EMMA aligns perfectly with our wider aim of supporting talent on both sides of the mic, and we look forward to seeing how the next cohort of managers will help shape the music industry.”

Founded in 2018, EMMA acts as an umbrella body and network for 13 national music manager organisations in Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

Collectively, these bodies represent over 2,000 music managers in Europe and, through links to allied organisations in Australia, Canada and New Zealand, another 600 worldwide.

EMMA also provides a point of contact for industry, the public and policymakers.

The organisation is actively involved in policy and advocacy initiatives on issues such as reform of Europe’s music streaming market, the application of artificial intelligence and the viability of international touring.

One of EMMA’s key current projects is EMMpower, a three-year programme dedicated to enhancing the European music management community through research, training, mentoring, and professional development. This is co-funded by the European Union.

In early 2024, at ESNS in Groningen, EMMA will publish results of a comprehensive survey on the European music management sector.