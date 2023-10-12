European Music Managers Alliance names Keychange's Jess Partridge as executive director

The European Music Managers Alliance (EMMA) has appointed Jess Partridge as executive director.

Partridge will lead on the development of the organisation including policy, advocacy, partnerships, funding and general management.

With nearly 20 years’ experience in a variety of music industry roles, Partridge has an extensive knowledge of funding, network development, communications, European projects partnerships and more.

Jess Partridge was responsible for setting up and project managing the Keychange project for the PRS Foundation She has also been working with organisations such as On the Move, EMEE (European Music Exporters Exchange) and Shesaid.so, while building her own music business strategy consultancy.

Per Kviman, chair of EMMA, said: "We're excited to continue the growth and impact of EMMA with Jess as our new executive director, allowing us to better support managers in the rapidly changing context of the music industry and ensuring their voice is heard in European policy discussions. With her extensive networks and experience, we know that we can have a bigger impact and build stronger relationships with a wide range of music-based organisations."

Jess Partridge, executive director, EMMA, said: "I'm excited to join the EMMA team, bringing my skills and knowledge to strengthen the organisation and its members while increasing its wider impact on the music community. Managers and artists are at the heart of the industry; supporting their development, and representing their interests on a European scale, is key to having a stronger music ecosystem."

Founded in 2018, EMMA is the united voice of music managers in Europe, representing over 2,000 managers across the continent and another 600 worldwide.

The organisation brings together representative bodies in Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK – with links to allied organisations in Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

EMMA offers a representative point of contact for industry, the public and policy-makers, while providing access to an international professional network of managers, and ongoing opportunities for the professional development of its members.

The organisation is actively involved in policy and advocacy initiatives on issues such as US visa costs, digital streaming reform, and touring & mobility.

One of EMMA’s key current projects is EMMpower, a three-year programme dedicated to enhancing the European music management community through research, training, mentoring, and professional development.

The project is co-funded by the European Union and has promoted a wide range of business-building activities, including regular expert-led market spotlights, providing insights for European music managers on key territories such as Germany, the UK, and Australia, as well as masterclasses on topics including sync & licensing, YouTube music strategy, and the utilisation of Web3 tools.

EMMpower has also developed community networks for music managers specialising in rock/metal, hip-hop/rap, electronic/dance, and pop genres, and created a well-received mentorship programme.

In the coming weeks, EMMA will launch a comprehensive survey to capture information about the European music management sector.